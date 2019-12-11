TRAVERSE CITY — For the second time in three months the ad hoc ethics committee of the Grand Traverse County Board voted 2-1 to disband.
The move was made during a 16-minute hastily scheduled meeting Tuesday.
“I’m embarrassed,” Commissioner Betsy Coffia said. “It feels like a sham at this point. Do we believe in ethics or don’t we? Because this looks like we don’t.”
Disbanding was part of a motion made by Committee Chair Ron Clous, supported by Commissioner Brad Jewett, acknowledging past ethics concerns and lengthy policy study, then recommending no changes or updates be made to the current policy.
Coffia provided the no vote.
Following the sparsely attended meeting, East Bay Township resident Bruce Moore, who filmed the proceedings, said Clous hadn’t followed proper procedure.
“He called the meeting to order prior to the clerk arriving, so it’s not clear to me that they can even issue minutes,” Moore said.
“Because of that procedural error, I believe they will have to reconvene.”
Another attendee, Harold Lasser of Traverse City, also filmed the meeting and a review of Lasser’s video shows Clous and Jewett voting to approve the minutes of their Sept. 11 meeting before Coffia or county administrative assistant, Chris Cramer, were present.
Cramer later said she thought she’d arrived on time, but Clous told her he’d taken minutes in her absence, so she believed the meeting was legal.
Deputy Civil Counsel Kit Tholen, who did not attend, said if the meeting started early it could be a violation of the open meetings act, but he had no indication that had happened.
The ad hoc ethics committee was formed in March, after former county commissioner Tom Mair voted to appoint his wife, Susan Odgers, to the Traverse Area District Library board. Odgers is a columnist for the Record-Eagle.
The move precipitated a lawsuit against the county — later dropped — and a legal opinion by Tholen, stating the appointment did not violate any rules.
What did violate board rules was the first disbanding of the ethics committee in September, because they did so without first submitting their findings in writing to the full board, Tholen said.
“This time, their finding is the written resolution,” Tholen said. “The board of commissioners adopted an ethics policy back in July that two of the three ad hoc committee members felt was sufficient. That’s considered relaying their findings.”
In July, the county board passed a new human resources policy, replacing a document that hadn’t been updated in 20 years, according to Human Resources Director Donna Kinsey, as previously reported by the Record-Eagle.
Prior meetings have been on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. and some attendees suggested the change in time and day had been done purposefully to keep the public away.
But Cramer said the Tuesday 8 a.m. time slot, and meeting packets sent out later than usual, was necessary to accommodate committee members’ busy end-of-year schedules.
The ad-hoc ethics committee met in April, May and June to fine-tune a draft of the ethics code. Tholen provided members with ethics policies from Emmet and Antrim counties, a guide to municipal policies from the Michigan Municipal League, and a document on ethics authored by former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox.
None of those suggestions were adopted.
At issue is whether policy language should state commissioners “shall” recuse themselves if they feel there is a “reasonable” appearance of a conflict of interest; if a violation is discovered how it will be enforced; and how much of an elected official’s personal financial information should be disclosed.
Clous said the work of the committee could have been handled differently.
“This was not a good use of our resources at the county,” Clous said, in a phone interview following the meeting. “We should have involved the HR department, or known that the HR department was actually working on re-writing the policies and we should not have started this ethics ad hoc when we did. We should have waited for HR to come up with our new policy.”
Clous predicted accepting and filing the resolution would be on the agenda for the next full board meeting scheduled for Dec. 17 beginning at 8 a.m.
“We have a competent HR staff who re-wrote all of our policies and while I’m sure there will be some citizens who will continue to think about all of this, for the majority of citizens, it’s nothing they’ll spend any time worrying about,” Clous said.
In an interview Wednesday morning with Commissioner Jewett, he said the meeting was not hastily scheduled, and that the full board would have to vote on whether to accept the resolution to disband.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.