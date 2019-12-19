TRAVERSE CITY — Ethics stormed back into public discussion at the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, when a finance staffer disclosed two backpack leaf blowers were purchased by Commission on Aging staff from a retailer co-owned by Board Chair Rob Hentschel.
“As far as I’m concerned, this is an absolute conflict of interest on Hentschel’s part,” said Commissioner Sonny Wheelock. “I cannot accept this and I would not vote to approve this invoice. Those (leaf blowers) should be returned to Roy’s.”
Hentschel, a co-owner with three other family members of Roy’s General Store on Hammond Road, said he was not aware of the Nov. 11, $703.88 transaction until being informed of it via email earlier this month by Finance Director Dean Bott.
Deputy Civil Counsel Kit Tholen said state law mandates a public servant not be a party, directly or indirectly, to any public financial transaction they could benefit from, without first disclosing it. Disclosure must be made seven days in advance, in writing to the county clerk or verbally to the governing board.
Wheelock — who also co-owns a family business, Wheelock & Sons Welding in Long Lake Township — said he did not object to the purchase of the leaf blowers, he objected to the lack of disclosure by Hentschel.
Wheelock & Sons frequently does business with area municipalities.
“Any time I made a sale to Grand Traverse County I had to notify commissioners ahead of time,” said Wheelock, whose business has repaired marine equipment for the county Sheriff’s Department, fixed a gate at Twin Lakes Park and worked on county snow removal machines, among other services. “I can show you invoices for 20 and 30 dollars.”
Wheelock questioned why Hentschel would “get on his soapbox” and take TraverseConnect to task for perceived conflicts of interest, then not disclose a transaction that could be viewed the same way.
TraverseConnect is the economic development arm of the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce, and over the past several weeks staff there have requested investment from area businesses and municipalities.
In November Hentschel took issue with the group’s political action committee work and opposed their $25,000 ask.
Roy’s General Store, which includes a gas station, is a registered vendor for use by drivers of county vehicles, which Commissioner Bryce Hundley said was logical, but larger purchases like the leaf blowers should be planned for in advance.
“A truck that is out on the southeast part of town and needs gas and fills up is not the same as an agency saying, ‘Oh my god I need a leaf blower now, now, now,’” Hundley said.
Of the six commissioners present — Commissioner Betsy Coffia was absent — Hundley was the only one to tie the perceived conflict of interest regarding the leaf-blower purchase to the controversial ad hoc ethics committee.
Twice the ethics committee voted to disband, the first time in September and then again on Dec. 10.
“I get that in this particular instance nobody knew there was a conflict and it was just the ordinary course of business,” said Hundley. “The problem is, this can be a way of siphoning money to someone and say, ‘Hey I didn’t know.’ We shouldn’t get to this place in the first place. Which is why we had an ethics committee.”
Hentschel recused himself from the Board’s 46-minute discussion on whether to pay the invoice for the leaf blowers — Bott confirmed during the meeting that they had not yet been paid for — with various motions floated and discussed.
At one point Commissioner Brad Jewett moved to pay the invoice and Commissioner Gordie LaPointe seconded, then Jewett moved to table the motion which was supported by Hundley and passed unanimously. Staff were directed to investigate a policy that would preclude such an incident from happening again and report back by the Jan. 8 meeting.
“I’d like to personally apologize to the Board,” Hentschel said. “I’d like to notify the Board right now there was a purchase at Roy’s of two leaf blowers for $703.”
In a separate interview, Hentschel called the issue “muddy waters that needs to be cleared up.”
Also on the agenda was discussion of the resolution made at the Dec. 10 ethics committee meeting to disband. Commissioner Ron Clous, ethics chair, read the resolution aloud and moved for its passage by the full Board, which was seconded by LaPointe.
The resolution passed 5-1 with Hundley against.
“Obliviousness,” said commission-watcher Bruce Moore, of East Bay Township, following adjournment. “I read the agenda last night, with the invoice and the resolution one after the other and I just thought, ‘Oh my god.’”
