TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa & Chippewa Indians announced the distribution of $605,175.53 from gaming revenue allocation to local government agencies.
Under the terms of a consent decree settling Tribes v. Engler, GTB as a sovereign nation allocates 2 percent of its video gaming revenue to local units of government, as defined in the stipulation.
The payment schedule was modified with the consent of the State of Michigan two semi-annual payments instead of one — July 31 and Jan. 31— to better coincide with the Grand Traverse Band’s gaming operation’s fiscal year.
Determinations on distribution standards are made per tribal council vote, and this round awarded 25 applicants from the 56 applications received. Those in the Grand Traverse area include Reining Liberty, who received $8,990.40 for funding towards its equine therapy program and $4,950.21 for funding towards initial costs for their new miniature horse mobile outreach therapy program.
The nonprofit organization relies on grants, and donations to serve veterans who have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and/or traumatic brain injury, anxiety, and/or general discomfort with life as a whole after their military service, said Executive Director Becki Bigelow.
“We are reliant on community support,” she said. “The funding would have come out of our other program’s funds, so this allows us to move forward and focus on programs.”
Bigelow said that a key factor in the ranch’s programs is to focus on relational horsemanship; therapeutic riding; hippotherapy, defined as using the natural gait and movement of a horse to provide motor, and sensory input; equine facilitated learning; and agricultural activities.
“What we do here is a lot of healing within our community, we are so thrilled to have been selected,” said Bigelow.
Since the two percent allocation began in 1994, GTB has allocated $44,169,162.33 to local organizations that include public school districts, environmental conservation, and county services.
A total $313,000 will be allocated to local public schools, and more than $76,000 for prison housing contracts.
The Grand Traverse Band tribal council will make its decision regarding the second-half of the 2022 two percent allocation in January 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.