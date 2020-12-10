SUTTONS BAY — The Treaty of 1855 gave the Ottawa and Chippewa nations 87,000 acres in Leelanau and Antrim counties.
By 1900 most of the land had been taken by speculators and white settlers, leaving just 700 acres. Congress later passed laws to legitimize the land grab.
The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians is seeking compensation for the land from the U.S. government. But what tribal members really want is their day in court, said David M. Arroyo, tribal chairman.
“We just want to clearly state that we are not looking to obtain or seek any land titles,” Arroyo told the Leelanau County Board at its executive session this week. “This is just an opportunity for us to obtain a Congressional Reference Bill so that we can have our day in court so that we can take action against the U.S. government.”
Arroyo and attorney John Petoskey, general counsel for the GTB, presented information to the board on the taking of treaty lands and the need for the bill. U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman was recently asked to submit the bill that, if passed. would clear the way for the GTB to make a Fifth Amendment claim against the United States in the U.S. Court of Claims.
The Fifth Amendment states that “No person shall ... be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.”
“You can’t sue the United States without the consent of the United States,” said attorney John Petoskey, general counsel for the GTB.
The Congressional Reference Bill only needs to be passed by the House of Representatives or the Senate — not both, Petoskey said.
The lawsuit would be based on what the GTB says are violations of federal law in the taking of private property of band members and the government’s failure to correctly implement the Treaty of 1855, also known as the Treaty of Detroit.
A resolution supporting the band’s effort was recommended for approval by the Leelanau Board on a 4-3 vote. A letter to Bergman detailing the board’s support was also recommended for approval on a 4-3 vote. Both items will be on the agenda at the regular Leelanau board meeting Dec. 15.
Those voting against the resolution and letter were board Chairman William Bunek and trustees Melinda Lautner and Debra Rushton.
“You’re asking us to sue ourselves, basically,” Lautner said.
The Treaty of Washington (1836) ceded nearly 14 million acres in upper and lower Michigan to the Ottawa and Chippewa nations, while the Treaty of 1855 withdrew 87,000 acres of land from sale in Leelanau and Antrim counties and allowed for Native adults to select an 80 acre plot for themselves and 40 acre plots for their children.
“Both treaties promised that we would have land — permanent homes on our land — and those treaties are not honored,” Arroyo said.
The band is wants to file a land claim for monetary compensation, he said.
“Your support and understanding would help us achieve that,” Arroyo said.
Financial compensation would be based on the value of the land at the time of taking plus interest, Petoskey said, though he didn’t have figures. Lautner questioned why the amount wasn’t known.
“You’ve been at this for a number of years so you must have an idea,” Lautner said.
The request for support was put before the county board once before, but was not supported at that time. Trustee Tony Ansorge said the information provided by Arroyo and Petoskey was much more detailed this time, answering a lot of questions he had.
Petoskey said when Bergman was approached about the reference bill he asked the band to get support from local municipalities in which taken treaty land was located. Those townships include Bingham, Centerville, Leelanau, Leland and Suttons Bay, as well as Antrim County.
Centerville Township has also given its support, Petoskey said.
If the band prevails in the Court of Claims an act of Congress will be needed to recognize the claim, Petoskey said.
“We take this as the first step in a long process,” Petoskey said. “But it’s a remedy that we think has a fair chance of succeeding.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.