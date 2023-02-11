TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians announced the distribution of $739,490.44 from gaming revenue allocation to local government agencies.
Under the terms of a consent decree settling Tribes v. Engler, as a sovereign nation, GTB allocates 2 percent of its video gaming revenue to local units of government, as defined in the stipulation.
Chairman of Tribal Council for GTB David Arroyo said the tribe is honored to be able to assist local groups with funding that allows for the continuation of services to the regional community.
Arroyo said it is a great pleasure to help provide to all citizens of northern Michigan with these services that are furnished solely by gaming revenues.
“We are proud of the relationships with recipients that have been created as a result of the distribution process,” Arroyo said.
The payment schedule was modified with the consent of the State of Michigan to two semi-annual payments instead of one — July 31 and Jan. 31— to better coincide with the Grand Traverse Band’s gaming operation’s fiscal year.
Determinations on distribution standards are made per tribal council vote, and this round awarded 40 local applicants from the 63 applications received.
Since the 2 percent allocation began in 1994, GTB has allocated $44,908,652.77 to local organizations that include public school districts, environmental conservation, and county services.
With the allocation from GTB, more than $116,000 will be awarded to local homeless programs and services that serve the greater communities, more than $76,000 for prisoner housing contracts with the Leelanau, Benzie, and Charlevoix counties, and $50,000 for the Women’s Resource Center to help continue to support the services provided to survivors of domestic violence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.