TRAVERSE CITY — Students are being released early from Grand Traverse Academy due to a potential threat.
Superintendent Jim Coneset sent out an email at 10:42 a.m. informing parents that students would be released at 11 a.m. The carpool for the K-12 school at 1245 E. Hammond Road will operate as normal, the email states.
No information was given out on details of the threat. Reports were that the school was surrounded by law enforcement personnel.
Calls to the school and to law enforcement officials were not immediately returned.
