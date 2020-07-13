TRAVERSE CITY — The U.S. Census reported a double-digit difference in response rates in Northwest Lower Michigan and some officials said rural citizens have a skeptical view of the federal government.
“What I believe is that people don’t trust the government so much any more,” said Antrim County Commissioner Joshua Watrous. “I feel the same way in some aspects. We fill out these forms and the tax money goes where it goes, but it doesn’t seem to go for the good of the state.”
Watrous pointed to the Flint water crisis and the condition of area roads, as examples of places where more tax money should have been spent.
As of July 8 the U.S. Census response rate map showed the following for the five-county area:
Antrim — 43.2 percent; Benzie — 48.7 percent; Grand Traverse — 69.2 percent; Kalkaska — 46.7 percent and Leelanau — 49.8 percent.
Traverse City recorded a 69.4 percent response rate, data shows.
Grand Traverse County Commission Chair Rob Hentschel said the way those who live in town view their government, versus those who live in rural areas could account for the difference.
“People in the more densely populated areas receive more services and are therefore more likely to trust their government,” Hentschel said. “When you get out to the more rural areas, those people receive fewer services so the reverse is more likely. That’s my personal opinion.”
Michigan’s overall response rate is 68.1 percent and the state ranks third in the U.S., with only Minnesota (71.5 percent) and Wisconsin (68.8 percent) showing a higher response rate, data shows.
The national response rate as of July 8 is 61.9 percent, data shows.
Benzie County Commissioner John West said his county’s low response rate has been a topic of discussion at board meetings and he’s focused on encouraging his constituents to respond.
“Like other places up north, we always kind of question the government,” West said. “But when I talk to people personally I tell them, even if they don’t see evidence of the financial benefit, this really is for us.”
Antrim County Administrator Pete Garwood said he’s heard it, too.
“I think there is some of that sentiment out there,” Garwood, said of citizens feeling alienated from their government. “The other possibility would be that people don’t realize the importance, financially, of being counted.”
About $1,800 in federal funding is lost for each person not counted, staff with the U.S. Census Bureau have said.
Antrim County Commission Vice Chair Karen Bargy pointed out that seasonal residents may receive a ballot at their second homes, fill out the census and list their permanent address in another county or even another state, which could account for a portion of the low response rate.
A federal official with the U.S. Census Bureau agreed.
“The response rate map could show a lower rate in areas with a lot of vacation homes,” said Al Fontenot, associate director for Decennial Census Programs. “Because those homes, while we don’t expect a response from them there, are still part of the denominator for that calculation.”
The reverse could be true in Leelanau County, said County Administrator Chet Janik. More than 40 percent of the county’s residents are senior citizens and some are just returning from spending the winter down south, he said.
Their permanent addresses may be in Leelanau County and it’s likely they haven’t gotten around yet to filling out the census, he said.
Access to technology for all ages could also be a factor in rural areas, officials said.
Since as many as 70 percent of census questionnaires have been answered online, access to technology could be a factor in the 20-plus percent disparity between Grand Traverse and the outlying counties, officials said.
“Much of the initial self-response has been online and because of the nature of our county, the fact that we have good Wi-Fi could account for the difference,” Grand Traverse County Administrator Nate Alger said Thursday. “Early on we collaborated with our Complete Count Committee and those folks have done a great job at pushing the information out there.”
Invitations to fill out the 2020 U.S. Census were mailed to individual addresses in March. In April Census Bureau organizers adjusted the timeline for gathering data to account for COVID-19 interruptions and re-mailed paper invitations. From July through October census workers will be in the field and their final count will be delivered to Congress in December.
By March 31, 2021, the Census Bureau will send redistricting counts to the states, to be used to redraw legislative districts based on population changes.
In Michigan, this process will be assisted by a Citizen’s Redistricting Commission, approved by voters in 2019 and upheld by the courts in June.
Those who have not yet completed the 2020 U.S. Census can do so online at 2020Census.gov.
