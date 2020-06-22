TRAVERSE CITY — Government officials are mulling a return to in-person meetings, but one member of a public body questioned Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ‘s right to make the call.
“Personally, I’m one of those outliers that doesn’t think the governor has the authority to force us to have meetings in any particular way,” Road Commissioner Jason Gillman said.
“The 1945 act that was passed was passed illegally, based on the 1908 Constitution, Section 4, Parts 1 and 2,” Gillman said. “It was passed because in 1943 there was a 24-hour riot. And, she’s abused it, as far as I’m concerned. I don’t recognize her authority.”
Gillman, a candidate for East Bay Township supervisor, made the comments about gubernatorial power at a special meeting of the road commission June 17.
Michigan’s constitution was passed in 1963 by voters; the state has had four constitutions, the first approved in 1835, two years before Michigan became a state. New constitutions were written by elected delegates and then made official in 1850, 1908 and finally in 1963.
Article IV of the state’s 1908 constitution runs just 37 words:
“The powers of government are divided into 3 departments: The legislative, executive and judicial. No person belonging to 1 department shall exercise the powers properly belonging to another, except in the cases expressly provided in this constitution.”
A 1943 riot in Detroit where 34 people were killed and 700 injured did precede passage of a new state statute, documents at the Detroit Historical Society show.
In 1945, voters passed Public Act 302 — which Gillman contends was illegal — giving power to the governor to proclaim a state of emergency during “times of great public crisis,” examples of which include “disaster, rioting, catastrophe, or similar public emergency within the state” when public safety is “imperiled.”
None of the other four road commissioners said they shared Gillman’s opinion.
They did unanimously pass a resolution returning the group to in-person meetings and agreed to continue Zoom-based livestreams.
“I’m for the meetings to be open to the public,” road commissioner Marc McKellar said. “If we want to have social distancing, I’m fine with that, too.”
Public comments about roads will only be accepted in-person beginning with the June 25 meeting, Road Commission Manager Brad Kluczynski said Thursday.
Grand Traverse County Commissioners — who appoint the road commissioners — are continuing to meet remotely for now.
“We’ll rely on information from the county administrator and the health officer to make that decision,” Board Chairman Rob Hentschel said Thursday. “It should be a practical decision and personally, I kind of like the remote meetings. They’re efficient.”
County Administrator Nate Alger said it’s likely the board will continue to meet remotely, following the governor’s recent extension of her state of emergency order through July 16.
Leelanau County Administrator Chet Janik said barriers have been installed between the seats for officials in the county’s meeting room. Commissioners there now have the option of meeting in person or remotely, as does the public.
“We have not heard that kind of challenge, in fact just the opposite,” Janik said, of Gillman’s concerns. “People have been grateful for the opportunity to meet remotely.”
Five of seven Leelanau County Commissioners were present in person at their most recent meeting held June 16, Janik said.
Gillman said he supports the option of remote meetings, but that elected and appointed officials should be present in person. Anything less is a violation of the state’s Open Meetings Act, he said.
On May 7, Republican leaders in the state legislature sued Whitmer over her use of emergency powers, alleging her extensions past the original 28 days was an overreach.
On May 21 a Court of Claims judge ruled Whitmer’s actions were within the legal scope of her authority under the 1945 act, court documents show.
The suit pointed out that in 1976, voters passed Public Act 360, the Emergency Management Act, making the governor responsible for, “coping with dangers to this state or the people of this state presented by disaster or emergency,” and giving the governor the power to declare a state of emergency.
The 1976 statute puts a time limit on a state of emergency declared by the governor —28 days — after which legislative approval must be received.
But the 1945 statute contains no such limit — a fact highlighted by the Court of Claims.
But on June 17, a federal judge in Kalamazoo asked the state’s Supreme Court to clarify the governor’s emergency powers, potentially returning the issue to judiciary consideration.
The request came out of a lawsuit brought by western Michigan medical providers over a Whitmer order that halted “non-essential” medical procedures.
U.S. District Court Judge Paul Maloney made the same point Gillman did, but just worded it in the form of a certified question.
He wanted the state’s Supreme Court to rule on whether either the 1945 emergency statute or the 1976 statute violates constitutional law related to the separation of powers.
Even before the lawsuit, in April, the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, filed a brief in support of the Republican lawsuit against the governor.
The free-market nonprofit research group in Midland took issue with the governor’s unilateral decision-making style and addressed the issue in a series of blog posts.
Their research, however, provided the following conclusion:
“The governor’s actions may be unprecedented and difficult to scrutinize from afar,” a post published April 6 stated, “but they appear to be within her statutorily defined authority.”
For those taking issue with executive power, or other state constitutional or statute issues, there is a way to address them that does not involve the courts, but they’ll have to be patient.
Every 16 years, Michigan voters are asked to decide whether the constitution needs revising. The next time that question will be on the general election ballot is in 2026.
