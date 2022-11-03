TRAVERSE CITY — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told a Traverse City crowd it’s time for supporters to put their “foot on the accelerator” in the days leading up to next Tuesday’s election.

The campaign stop, which attracted about 300 people to Right Brain Brewery Wednesday evening, was the last of several stops the incumbent governor made that day as the campaign nears its final push.

2022 election coverage Record-Eagle stories focusing on the Grand Traverse area's 2022 elections and related issues:

“It’s been important for us to stay connected with people,” Whitmer said. “In these final days of the campaign, no person, no vote, no community is unimportant. That’s why we’re showing up.”

Her opponent, Republican Tudor Dixon, appeared at a rally at Cherry Capital Airport Tuesday.

Polls indicate the gubernatorial race has tightened in recent weeks. On Wednesday, election data aggregator Five Thirty Eight was giving Whitmer a five-point lead over Dixon.

Michelle White of Leland attended the rally and said she supports Whitmer because of her courage in the face of opposition, and because “she fights for us.”

Like many others who were interviewed at Wednesday night’s event, White said women’s reproductive health rights are among the most important issues being addressed in this election.

“If we lose our rights as people, then where does it end?” she said. “By attacking women’s rights, that’s just the beginning.”

At the rally, Whitmer was accompanied by her running mate, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, as well as a slate of local Democratic candidates seeking office. Those included: Cathy Albro, candidate for the 104th Michigan House District; Betsy Coffia, Grand Traverse County commissioner and candidate for the 103rd Michigan House District; Barb Conley, who is running for the 37th State Senate seat; and Dr. Bob Lorinser, who is seeking the Michigan’s 1st U.S. Congressional District seat.

During her remarks, Whitmer emphasized what she called the “high stakes” of this election.

“What won’t be OK is if we wake up Nov. 9 and find that fundamental rights we’ve had for 49 years are gone,” she said. “What won’t be OK is if we wake up Nov. 9 and find election deniers and conspiracy theorists ... in charge of this state.

“What won’t be OK is if Betsy DeVos’ hand-picked candidate is running next year’s education budget.”

A similar remark from Whitmer earlier in her speech — pointing out that DeVos, education secretary under former President Donald Trump, has funding ties to Dixon’s campaign — provoked jeers from the audience until the governor silenced them.

“We don’t boo,” she said. “We vote.”

Dixon has made parental rights in education a major issue in her campaign. During her Traverse City stop, the Republican candidate advocated for a “Parents’ Right to Know Act,” which would require teachers to share information about students with their parents, even if it goes against the student’s wishes.

When it comes to education, Whitmer claimed that her administration provided the biggest investment to public education in the history of the state for four years in a row, and that the performance gap between districts has narrowed under her leadership.

Whitmer also described herself as being resilient in the face of adversity, stating that “tough times call for tough people.” She mentioned her response to emergencies such as the 2019 polar vortex, 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and a school shooting, as well as attacks on her leadership — including a total of 33 unsuccessful recall attempts, she said.

“The only reason Michigan is still a pro-choice state at the moment is because of my lawsuit,” she said, referring to her lawsuit blocking Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban from taking effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

After the rally, on the subject of economic development, Whitmer said her administration was “taking Michigan from being an afterthought, when it comes to economic development, to being a leader.” She said the state is competing for – and winning – projects that other states are “falling over themselves” to land.

In particular, she pointed to the announcement last month that Chinese electric vehicle battery manufacturer Gotion would be opening a facility in Big Rapids, roughly 70 miles south of Traverse City. Schools like Ferris State University, also based in Big Rapids, are playing key roles in training new workers, she said.

Whitmer and her campaign will be making several more stops throughout the state before the end of the week, including events in Saginaw, Grand Rapids, Ypsilanti and Lansing, according to information from her campaign.

Dixon and her campaign also are continuing their tour through the state to meet with voters, including a stop Wednesday in Alpena and an upcoming event in Midland.