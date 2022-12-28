TRAVERSE CITY — A state court judge has ordered the consolidation of felony cases previously filed against five men yet to stand trial on accusations that they were part of a 2020 plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The order, signed Dec. 22 by 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer, allows prosecutors with the state Attorney General’s office to present their case in court during a single trial set to begin sometime in 2023, court records show.
Shawn Fix, Eric Molitor, Michael Null and William Null, all of Michigan, are charged with one count each of providing material support or resources for an act of terrorism and one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Brian Higgins, a resident of Wisconsin, is charged with one count of providing material support or resources for an act of terrorism.
The men pleaded not guilty or stood mute earlier this month as a district court judge bound the case over for trial following a four-day preliminary hearing in Traverse City in August.
“There is evidence of the five defendants willfully and deliberately engaging in planning a violent felony, which was the kidnapping of the governor at her home in Antrim County,” said 86th District Court Judge Michael Stepka, referring to an alleged plot to kidnap the governor from her lakeside summer home near Elk Rapids.
The prosecution team has so far been led by state Assistant Attorney General Sunita Doddamani, who previously prosecuted three other men — Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar — on similar charges in state court in Jackson County.
Morrison, Musico and Bellar in October were convicted of providing material support or resources for an act of terrorism, among other charges, and sentenced to between seven and 12 years in prison.
Separately, in federal court in Grand Rapids, where a jury found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. guilty of conspiracy charges related to the plot; Fox on Tuesday received a lengthy prison sentence, while two other men who had pleaded guilty received lesser sentences of between 2½ and 4 years in prison.
Two other defendants, Brandon Caserta and Daniel Harris, were acquitted by a jury.
Fox and Croft Jr. were described by prosecutors as co-leaders of a fantastical plan to kidnap the governor from her lakeside vacation home near Elk Rapids, conduct a mock trial and set her adrift in a boat on Lake Michigan.
The men, according to evidence presented in state and federal court, were angry about the governor’s pandemic-related executive orders and objected to federal government restrictions and any possible vaccine mandates.
Prosecutors said in court Fox and four of the five men known as the “Antrim defendants” were among a group who in 2020 met in the parking lot of a Cadillac Walmart, traveled by car to Elk Rapids as part of a reconnaissance mission to locate the vacation home, check the proximity of the nearest police department and inspect a highway bridge as part of a potential plan to blow it up in an effort to slow down first responders.
State prosecutors argued during the preliminary hearing for Fix, Molitor, the Null brothers and Higgins, that the men repeatedly trained for — and planned to carry out — the plot.
Defense attorneys focused their cross-examinations of government witnesses on the role of undercover FBI agents and confidential human sources in this case and whether these defendants actually had the capacity to carry out a plot or were just big talkers.
The state also previously filed legal arguments in support of utilizing statements made by 16 individuals the state categorized as unindicted co-conspirators.
“Although idle chatter will not satisfy this requirement, statements that prompt the listener, who need not be one of the conspirators, to respond in a way that promotes or facilitates the accomplishment of the illegal objective will suffice,” a memorandum of law, filed in August by state prosecutors, states.
Stepka bound the case over for trial after hearing days of witness testimony from FBI agents and a confidential human source, and after viewing and listening to discussion of the more than 100 exhibits submitted by attorneys for the state.
The exhibits included audio and video recordings, maps, a timeline, photographs and screen shots of encrypted group chats and text messages that have since become a separate issue of law.
Court proceedings — and the exhibits and testimony shared during these proceedings — are generally considered public. During the men’s preliminary hearing, however, prosecutors played videos and presented images of documents on a screen turned toward the judge and away from the gallery.
Subsequent media requests to the court seeking copies of the exhibits — including a request by the Record-Eagle — were denied by the court.
The state’s lead prosecutor, Doddamani, previously stated in court that exhibits created by the attorney general’s office are subject to the Freedom of Information Act, and could be accessed through that office.
“If reporters would like access to those, they can FOIA them and go through the procedures,” Doddamani said. “And, under the FOIA law, because they’re public at this point, we could release them.”
After the Record-Eagle and freelance videographer Eric VanDussen filed separate Freedom of Information Act requests with the attorney general’s office and received partial and extensive denials, VanDussen filed a lawsuit against the attorney general in the Michigan Court of Claims. That lawsuit is ongoing, court records show.
No trial date has yet been set for the Antrim defendants. The preliminary hearing for the men took place in Traverse City for the convenience of the defendants and their attorneys, who were traveling from downstate, a court official previously said. The proceedings also were broadcast on the district court’s YouTube channel.
The trial, a court administrative staff member said Tuesday, will take place in the Antrim County Courthouse in Bellaire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.