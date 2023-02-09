TRAVERSE CITY — A federal bill, recently proposed, would compensate the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community for at least 4,000 acres of land illegally taken from them during the 19th and 20th centuries.
Republican U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman and U.S. Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow, both Democrats, announced the bipartisan, bicameral legislation to settle the longstanding land claims of the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community and clear the title of current landowners in the community.
Through the Treaties of 1842 and 1854 Treaty of LaPointe, the KBIC retained their rights to the occupancy of certain lands within their historic land base and established the L’Anse Reservation.
But between 1855 and 1937 — and despite the treaties remaining in effect — thousands of acres of the reservation were taken by the federal government without compensation to the KBIC and awarded to the State of Michigan.
The KBIC land claims involve the dispossession between 1,333 and 2,720 acres of land transferred from the government to the state as compensation for the construction of the Sault Ste. Marie Canal, as well as approximately 2,743 acres of swampland.
The sovereign nation states that, as a result of two treaties, these lands were not available for transfer and, therefore, were transferred illegally.
“Simply put, they took something and didn’t pay for it,” said KBIC Council member Eddy Edwards.
Last July, KBIC Tribal Council sent members Edwards and Rodney Loonsfoot to carry their message on the sovereign nation’s behalf to Washington, D.C. Edwards presented a historical report in front of a gathering of federal legislators and staff.
The illegal transfer of the lands impacted the exercise of cultural, religious, and subsistence rights, Edwards pointed out. KBIC contends that the inappropriate transfer of these lands created substantial economic harm by limiting the ability of the sovereign nation to fully develop its economy.
“Our communities have endured this disconnection, we are reclaiming the land, our language, and our culture. That’s the most important aspect of it,” he said.
In coordination with KBIC, along with state and local governments, Peters and Stabenow introduced the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Land Claim Settlement Act of 2023, which states that, in exchange for the compensation, the KBIC will relinquish any claims it has to the land, providing clear title to current property owners.
Bergman introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives.
“I’m proud of the work we’ve done to find a non-partisan solution to right the wrongs of the federal government and ensure that all parties involved, from the KBIC to the current landowners, have a lasting solution to this decades-long challenge,” Bergman said in a released statement.
The proposed settlement has been endorsed by local governments, including the villages of L’Anse and Baraga, and Baraga County.
Village of Baraga President Wendell Dompier said in a statement that the village supported “a legislative settlement that will allow the tribe to be made whole from the land that it lost.”
Village of L’Anse Manager Bob LaFave voiced his hope that such a settlement would “address all the various adverse effects the Tribe has suffered from such an extensive loss over so many years.”
The total value of the compensation package has not been released, according to Peters’ office.
The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Land Claim Settlement Act of 2023 would authorize federal funds through the U.S. Department of the Interior that could be used by the KBIC for governmental services, economic development, natural resource protection and land acquisition.
To take effect, the legislation needs to pass through both houses of Congress, and get the president’s signature.
