LANSING — Continued use of a controversial hub strategy — with strengthened guidance and protocols — is one of the recommendations released Tuesday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s nursing home task force.
“The burden of the novel coronavirus has been disproportionately and tragically borne by older adults,” the report stated, “who constitute an overwhelming majority of fatal cases in Michigan.”
As of Aug. 19, 8,546 nursing home residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in Michigan and 2,100 residents have died of the disease, data showed.
In a related announcement, the Center for Health and Research Transformation, hired by the state to evaluate the hub strategy, found the practice “was executed in a crisis situation and was a logical and appropriate response to the surge.”
Beginning in April 20, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services began approving nursing homes as regional hubs to care for and treat recovering and active patients diagnosed with COVID-19, as previously reported.
The MDHHS approved 21 nursing home hubs, which combined received 1,526 COVID-19 admissions between mid-April and August 19, the CHRT report stated.
Hub designations were voluntary, facilities were approved for a set number of beds, received an incentive payment of about $5,000 per bed for infrastructure improvements and were paid Medicare’s standard per diem for high acuity patients of $644, according to information provided by MDHHS.
The only hub north of U.S. 10 was MediLodge GTC, a Lafranier Road nursing home approved for as many as 26 recovering COVID-19 patients, then decommissioned along with 11 other hubs in July.
MediLodge GTC was one of the first three nursing homes to be approved as a hub, and initially at least, the names and locations of the facilities were kept from the public by MDHHS, internal email messages obtained by the Record-Eagle show.
The Michigan Nursing Homes COVID-19 Preparedness Task Force, appointed by Gov. Whitmer in July, issued 28 final recommendations Tuesday.
They range from improving distribution of personal protection equipment, to allowing outdoor visits, to adapting the current hub strategy.
Those adaptations should turn hubs into Care and Recovery Centers with updated guidance and protocols to protect both patients and staff, the report stated.
"Under the new model, the State will identify criteria and procedures to approve facilities as Care and Recovery Centers," the recommendations said. "Facilities that were previously designated as hubs may, at their discretion, reapply to be designated as a Care and Recovery Center, subject to the new criteria."
Hubs were no more likely to have outbreaks of the virus than other facilities, the CHRT study found, though the study's authors suggested further inquiry.
Improved protections for nursing home caregivers was also recommended. State data shows 4,226 workers in nursing homes were infected and 21 workers died.
As of July 14, MDHHS figures show, more than 32 percent of cases and more than 85 percent of deaths from COVID-19 in Michigan were among those 60 and older.
Nursing home staff also took the administrative brunt of COVID-19, the reports showed, because of burdensome reporting requirements, distribution difficulties with ordering PPE, a lack of training and sometimes confusing executive orders.
