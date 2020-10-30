TRAVERSE CITY — Handwritten messages on two postcards mailed locally and containing what law enforcement termed “vile” language with “sexual overtones,” were shared with the FBI and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s protection detail, the Record-Eagle has learned.
Someone using a fictitious name mailed the postcards this spring — one in May and one in June — to a resident of Traverse City and a resident of East Jordan.
Both were postmarked in Traverse City.
They each reference the Second Amendment, make repulsive and disturbing statements about Gov. Whitmer, call recipients “commie libs,” name their spouses and in at least one case, describe their home.
The recipients declined to speak for the record, citing fear of reprisals.
“We know of the mailings and will continue to assist local law enforcement as necessary,” FBI spokesperson Mara Schneider said Thursday.
Michigan State Police spokesperson Shanon Banner also confirmed the contents of the postcards, as did Grand Traverse County Sheriff Dept. Lieutenant Brian Giddis.
“I do not think there’s any connection with the recent arrests regarding the plot against the governor, but just in case there are any dots to connect, we passed it on,” Giddis said.
Earlier this month investigators with the MSP and the FBI arrested 14 men on a variety of state and federal charges, following a months-long investigation into a failed plot to kidnap the governor and inflame civil unrest.
Giddis said the contents of the postcards were also shared with Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg’s office, where staff determined the statements made did not constitute a crime.
Moeggenberg said she welcomes legal consultations with law enforcement but without a known suspect, her office does not get involved.
“In a lot of these cases someone gets stuck on something they’ve seen in the media and cannot let it go,” she said.
The postcards’ return address — 1960 US Hwy 41 — is that of Marquette Branch Prison in the Upper Peninsula. The sender’s fictitious name — Barry Soetoro — is associated with the discredited “birther” conspiracy theory regarding former President Barack Obama.
A message left with a corrections officer at the prison on Thursday was not returned.
A Michigan Department of Corrections 2018 policy directive allows inmates to send uncensored mail, with some restrictions. Inmate correspondence cannot be prohibited “solely because its content is religious, philosophical, political, social, sexual, unpopular, or repugnant,” the policy states.
However, an inmate’s outgoing mail must include the inmate’s name and prisoner number, which was not included on either postcard.
Citing the Traverse City postmark, Giddis said he doubted the postcards were actually mailed from the prison.
Chris Gautz, MDOC spokesperson, also expressed skepticism the postcards were authored and mailed by a current inmate, saying outgoing mail from the prison is likely postmarked in Marquette not Traverse City.
Giddis said he recently acquired the postcard that was mailed to the Traverse City resident, sent it to the MSP crime lab in Grayling, requesting a fingerprint analysis.
The postcards both bore similar handwriting and were from among those sold by the United States Post Office beginning in 2017.
They feature a blue flower — the Chilean blue crocus, or azullio, which in Spanish means, “little blue thing,” information on the USPS website shows.
