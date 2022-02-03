TRAVERSE CITY — A fight over a permit application for an East Bay Township outdoor recreation and education property on the shores of Rennie Lake has spilled over from packed township planning commission meetings and into social media ad campaigns and mailed flyers.
Greilick Outdoor Recreation & Education Center neighbors are criticizing facility operators’ request for allowances to host weddings and other events there, and East Bay Township planners are struggling to navigate decisions on evolving renditions of the center’s request.
Planning Commission Chairman John Sych said at the board’s meeting Tuesday he wanted to see the most up-to-date planned unit development application from Rotary Camps & Services, plus any additions, in one place. The organization owns the property that for years hosted a Boy Scouts camp.
Commissioner Daniel Leonard said the board needs a way to navigate the township’s vetting process for a big project that keeps drawing to crowds to public meetings, including to a Dec. 16 public hearing.
The sheer volume of information, letters and more made it hard to address the issues being raised, Commissioner Carl Ferguson said.
“I think these things are resolvable, but it’s difficult to do that when you’re just kind of going back and forth,” he said.
Audience members on Tuesday told planners to wait until they have better answers to numerous questions raised about Rotary Camps & Services of TC’s plans, while nonprofit Director Matt McDonough insisted the organization is trying to address the concerns.
Along with formally allowing day uses like hiking, biking and disc golf, the planned unit development requests permission to host daily classes of up to 30 people, like previously offered wilderness skills courses and networking events, documents show.
Drawing the most public criticism are the requests to allow large events of up to 420 people, up to 20 per year — 12 of those would be weddings of up to 300 guests, said Sarah Keever, a land use consultant with Northview 22 working with Rotary Camps & Services.
The center could also host medium events of 30 to 100 people, up to 50 times per year, documents show. A third category requiring a transient activity permit would allow more than 420 guests — McDonough said his understanding is the township would only permit one or two per year.
That has neighbors concerned about noise and traffic shattering the rural, lake-studded area’s peace and quiet, several of them told planning commissioners.
Josh Sloat, board director for nonprofit Save Forest Lakes, said GOREC’s request is incompatible with township zoning and is incompatible with nearby land uses. He wants the organization to withdraw and resubmit its request after consulting with neighbors.
Sloat, who attended camp at the center as a Boy Scout, said the nonprofit’s online petition received about 250 signatures from neighbors and others concerned the plans would have adverse impacts, which he said township zoning laws don’t allow for planned use developments.
“So many of our neighbors had no idea this was going on,” he said. “They are shocked, confused and frustrated as to how something like this is even possible.”
Rennie Lake resident Matt Dakoske said traffic to and from those events would be driving down narrow, winding roads with limited sightlines. He scoffed at a letter from an engineering firm that GOREC leaders gave to the township estimating traffic for a large event, noting it didn’t include traffic from day users or campers.
Many of the requested uses happened at GOREC in its Boy Scout days, McDonough argued prior to the meeting, even weddings, and the center hosted large events like races before.
Some commenters questioned what weddings have to do with GOREC’s mission of outdoor events and classes, while the center’s website defended them as an outdoor event like any other.
“People are focusing in on the weddings and saying, ‘Oh my God, that’s going to be the worst possible thing you could do,’ but when you look the site and you look at the facilities, it’s not your typical large-scale wedding event,” McDonough said before the meeting.
Keever told planners GOREC leaders agreed to pare requests for events based on the Dec. 16 public hearing from 50 large events per year. Events larger than 420 people couldn’t happen alongside other, smaller events, and on top of quiet hours, event contracts would specify how noise would be managed — the nonprofit submitted a plan to measure sound levels at the property lines, McDonough said.
GOREC leaders also dropped an ask to keep the camp’s old gun ranges, McDonough said. That’s both over public concerns about noise, and because target shooting could spook the center’s trail users. Plus, the new state-owned range on Supply Road makes GOREC’s unnecessary.
Planning commissioner Judy Nemitz said she believes numerous issues needed further investigation, particularly whether large assemblies can be allowed at the center under zoning rules for the Forest Lakes area.
While Sych said the planned unit development process gives the township some flexibility, including to permit uses not allowed in the zoning code, the township still must follow the spirit of the zoning ordinances.
East Bay Township looked into GOREC’s uses starting in late 2020 following questions from the public about Rotary Camps & Services’ plans for the property, township Planner Claire Karner said. Fact-finding by township planning staff found numerous activities there like camping and overnight classes are allowed by precedent, but day uses like hiking and shorter classes are not.
In May 2021, the township sent Rotary Camps & Services a letter asking to stop day uses pending planning commission approval, documents show.
Boats from GOREC users are another major concern. Ralph Bednarz, a retired limnologist and Rennie Lake Association member, said allowing those boats risks spreading aquatic invasive species. He and others suggested only allowing GOREC-owned boats, with a few adding that 60 seemed far too many.
That’s the cap permitted in a settlement with Protect Rennie Lake, McDonough said — no motors allowed, he added.
The nonprofit filed suit in July 2021 over public boating access concerns, as previously reported.
McDonough said the center would only occasionally hit that cap. And while campers and class participants can bring their own boats, the general public can’t.
Any outside boat would need to be washed with a high-pressure, high-temperature station, McDonough said — while he said Michigan State University Extension experts assured them that would suffice, Bednarz told planners the boats should be dried, too.
Rennie Lake resident Jill Bernardi echoed other commenters in rejecting GOREC statements that those in opposition to their plans are trying to shut down public access.
A few in the audience supported the application, with one saying she enjoyed hiking there and hoped to get married there soon and another saying the township’s growing population needs facilities to enjoy the outdoors.
The argument goes beyond the township boardroom. Both GOREC and Save Forest Lakes are trading charges of misinformation on their respective websites, with both running social media ads claiming to correct the record — Sloat said mailers Save Forest Lakes sent mentioned the gun range at GOREC, as did the petition, because both went out prior to to the organization dropping that request.
McDonough said there’s a lot of misinformation or out-of-context statements from people opposing the plans, and GOREC leaders want to tell the public what they’re realistically proposing.
“I get it, the township planning commission has been asking some good, thoughtful questions, and some of the folks who live by have been asking thoughtful questions, but some are making statements that I don’t feel are well-grounded,” he said.
Sloat defended Save Forest Lakes’ statements, saying they’re backed by documentation. Plus, for all the accusations, no one has disputed an individual claim by Save Forest Lakes, he argued.
Planners agreed to take up the planned unit development application at their March meeting. Township Attorney Peter Wendling said several outstanding items need to be completed before they can decide.
