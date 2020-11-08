KALKASKA — Voters ousted some township leaders, re-elected others, and agreed to pay a handful of local taxes across Kalkaska County.
Both Republican incumbents and challengers swept this week’s general election in Blue Lake, Clearwater and Garfield townships.
Clearwater Township voters ousted incumbent clerk Jule A. Moore, a Democrat, in favor of Republican challenger Melinda Booy. Booy received 986 votes and Moore 596.
Republican candidate JoAnne Childs beat Democrat Dawn Guitar 986-539 for the open Clearwater Township treasurer’s seat.
Voters ousted a second incumbent in Clearwater Township; Democratic trustee Jeremy Morrison lost his seat to Republican challenger Albert Keyes, the second-most vote-getter. Incumbent Republican trustee Gregory Bradley retained his seat with the most votes. The tally was Bradley with 964 votes, Keyes with 932 and Morrison with 658.
In Blue Lake Township, incumbent treasurer Christine Almose, a Republican, kept her position with 213 votes, while her independent challenger Tina Peterson received 70 votes.
Finally, Garfield Township voters chose both Republicans on the ticket for trustee over the Democrat. Incumbent Bryan Moore kept his seat with 209 votes and challenger Eric Rohn got the most votes at 396. Democratic challenger Laura Smith received 158 votes.
Taxes
Boardman Township voters approved two millage proposals, one for fire department operations and equipment and the other for road improvements.
Voters OK’d a fire services tax at 1 mill for five years through 2025, expected to raise $43,090 in its first year, now that it’s been approved 597-203.
Additionally, Boardman Township voters approved 502-293 a 2-mill, five-year tax request for road improvements expected to raise $86,180 in its first year.
Voters in Excelsior Township overwhelmingly approved two tax renewal requests, one for operations and the other for equipment costs.
The operational millage renewal was approved 442-48 at 1 mill for four years through 2023, raising $49,883 in the first year.
Voters approved by 436-51 the equipment millage renewal at 0.7 mills for four years through 2023 raising $34,918 in the first year.
