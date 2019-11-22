TRAVERSE CITY — Goodwill Industries of Northern Michigan received a $1.25 million grant from the Day 1 Families Fund to address homelessness in the Grand Traverse region.
The money will be used to invest in permanent solutions to ending homelessness, said Dan Buron, executive director of Goodwill Industries.
Buron called it an incredible opportunity to make a difference in the lives of children and families.
The grant is a one-time investment that is not to be used for Goodwill operations, he said.
“We want to make sure we are using it for long-term impact,” Buron said.
That could mean building new homes or apartment buildings, rehabbing existing homes, or a combination of the two, Buron said.
“We believe that if we can get more housing units we can end homelessness,” Buron said. “There will still be families who are homeless as a transition, but we want it to be brief, rare and not occur again.”
Goodwill will continue to work with partners through the Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness, he said.
The goal is to eliminate the waiting list for family units at the Goodwill Inn so that families who need shelter can get right in.
There are 11 family units with kitchenettes that are like mini-apartments, he said.
The Goodwill Inn is the only shelter in northwest Michigan that keeps families together, said Julie Povolo, advancement director.
There is always a waiting list, she said.
Some of the money will be used to do some minor upgrades such as painting the shelter, which is 13 years old and has been in continuous use, Buron said.
The Day 1 Families Fund was launched last year with a commitment of $2 billion that will focus on funding nonprofits that help homeless families and on creating nonprofit preschools in low-income communities.
Goodwill Industries is one of 32 agencies across the U.S. to receive the second annual Day 1 Families Fund grants. Started by Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, the fund issued $98.5 million in grants in its second round of funding.
Grantees were invited to submit proposals after being identified by an advisory board made up of homelessness experts and advocates.
It happened quickly, Povolo said. The organization applied Oct. 15 after they got an invitation and were told they had been selected just five weeks later, she said.
“They were already aware of us, and knew the good work we are already doing,” Povolo said. “We quickly convened a group of partners to think about what would we do, and how we would use this money.”
