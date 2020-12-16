TRAVERSE CITY — A northern Michigan charity will be the beneficiary of one of the wealthiest women in the world's pledge to donate the majority of her fortune during her lifetime.
Philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott selected Goodwill Northern Michigan to receive an unsolicited, unrestricted, one-time gift of $5 million. The funds will play a pivotal role in the nonprofit's future work in food insecurity and goal to make area homelessness "a rare, brief, and one-time experience," Goodwill Northern Michigan Executive Director Dan Buron said in a Wednesday morning press statement.
"This gift is a great opportunity for northern Michigan, and a great responsibility for our organization."
Goodwill joins 384 U.S.-based organizations in receiving a total of $4.2 billion, selected by a “data-driven approach to identifying organizations with strong leadership teams and results,” and comes with "no strings attached," according to Scott's post on Medium.
The Seattle philanthropist and author divorced Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019 in a settlement that made her the third wealthiest woman in the world. She has since pledged to donate the majority of her wealth during her lifetime.
Goodwill Northern Michigan's current programs include Food Rescue, the Goodwill Inn, Street Outreach, Patriot Place and Good Meals. The organization's Board Chairwoman Lindsay Raymond called the timing fortunate, as the agency is currently planning out its goals for the next 3-5 years and will consult with community leaders, donors, and people with lived experience on how to invest the sizable donation.
“A gift of this magnitude allows us to reach further than we ever have before, and ensure that our community and those we serve have enduring support for years to come,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.