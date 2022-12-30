TRAVERSE CITY — SwingShift and the Stars’ 15th and final year couldn’t have gone any more beautifully, founder and leader Judy Harrison said.
The competition’s “Grandest Finale” wrapped earlier in December at the City Opera House. She became emotional to think back on the experience, especially all the people involved over the years and the energy they brought.
“This whole thing, it’s like it has a life of its own, and we’re in it because of what it does in the region, and what it does in our community and the whole feeling,” she said. “So when we’re planning and doing events, there’s this personal pride and energy and fun.”
Even when the effort needed to put together the talent show that invites amateurs to perform and nonprofits to raise funds kept Harrison and others up half the night, it didn’t matter, she said. Planning for each season took place year-round.
The stats SwingShift and the Stars racked up are impressive: more than $4.3 million raised for 122 profits since the inaugural 2008 season, 131 stars who performed, 85 sponsor partners and roughly 54,600 volunteer hours. Add to that 11 trips, drops or falls, more costume malfunctions than could be counted and one undercover law enforcement officer who maintains anonymity to this day, Harrison said.
All that after overcoming repeated doubts that the competition would ever work, much less raise anything beyond $10,000, Harrison said. Asked if she accomplished what she set out to do, she replied she wasn’t even sure what she was trying to accomplish at first. But she kept putting one foot in front of the other and learning as she went.
“So I just surrounded myself with really good people, and we got there,” she said.
The road to creating a song-and-dance competition started when Harrison moved to the area and worked at Interlochen Arts Academy as a dance instructor, Harrison said. She had performed at Old Town Playhouse and someone recommended her for the position.
Dance has been a part of Harrison’s life since she was 3, and starting at 8 she trained at the dance studio daily, she said. She graduated college with a degree in dance instruction.
“So it just really has become a piece of me, and then when I started singing, I very naturally incorporated dance into our singing, because like I say it was a part of me and it just felt natural to do that,” she said.
After 12 years at the academy, Harrison decided it was time to give something back to the community, she said. She tapped her performing background and newly formed band SwingShift to create a takeoff of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” — a show she adores, she added.
Bringing together multiple nonprofits around one competition helped give them more exposure than they could manage in a single event, Harrison said.
“The competition was the fun part, the formula was putting new eyes in front of these nonprofits and really trying to educate the community,” she said. “And some of our smaller nonprofits really, really benefited from SwingShift and the Stars.”
That helped the organizations raise more than cash. Some of the show’s stars went on to volunteer with the nonprofits, Harrison said.
The experience had a profound impact, not only on the performers but those who helped them prepare for the competition. Stars came from all sorts of backgrounds, including local business leaders and elected officials — Mayor Richard Lewis took part in one season and presented Harrison the city’s official recognition at the final show.
Harrison said it was surprising to see how people who stepped out of their comfort zone went from nervously shaking backstage to loving dance. Some went on to help with the show for its entire run, like Bill Marsh, Jr.
Journey though it was, and an amazing one at that, Harrison said she has no doubts it was time for a new chapter. It hit her when she took her first vacation in 15 years.
“I think that for me, I need to open up more space in my world,” she said.
What that next chapter entails remains to be seen, although Harrison spoke from the new home of Flat Top Ventures. The overhauled building on U.S. 31 near Chum’s Corner houses her office, complete with food dishes, beds and other items for her dogs.
It’s also where her husband keeps an office when he’s not doing missionary work overseas. His is next to the event space downstairs, which leads to Twin Light Productions, a photography and video studio.
Back upstairs are more offices and a conference room with a door that opens to an outdoor porch.
Collectively, the building is known as Flat Cap Ventures, in honor of Harrison’s father and his hat of choice. She figures both her parents and her in-laws would be proud, and both she and her husband owe a lot to them.
It’s already hosted a number of business meetings and there are a few tenants upstairs, Harrison said. She wants to use the space in a way that keeps giving back — while SwingShift and the Stars may be over, she’s not done helping others. She wants to take what she learned over the last 15 years and use it to boost nonprofits, like with training programs.
The rest is still in the works, Harrison said.
