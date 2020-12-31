CEDAR — When Larry Fleis graduated from Glen Lake High School in 1969 fewer than 20 of his classmates headed off to college.
He was one of them, earning a degree in civil engineering from Michigan State University.
His brother Ted Fleis’ route to a college degree was more circuitous. Ted had a family and a job and went to school nights and weekends taking just a few credits each semester.
Both are successful business owners and founders of the Ed & Irene Fleis Education Fund, which in the coming year will give out $71,500 in scholarships to 65 students.
“We were both raised to give back,” said Larry, 69. “We thought that would be a nice way of helping the community.”
In all, $418,000 has been given to 267 students since the first scholarships were given out in 2006.
“We’re giving back to where we came from, where we were born and raised,” said Ted, 74.
The brothers grew up on a farm on Schomberg Road, two of Ed and Irene Fleis’ 12 children and the great grandchildren of the first Cedar settler. They both now live near Grand Rapids, where Larry is co-owner of the Fleis & VandenBrink engineering and architecture firm and Ted is the owner of a machine tool company.
The scholarship is not based on need and is available to high school graduates working toward a degree at a college or trade school. At one time it was targeted to Solon and Centerville Township families, but it is now opened up to anyone with a connection to Leelanau County.
Anyone can apply for the scholarship, not just those who are fresh out of high school, Larry said. In the first few years it was offered it was people in their 20s who were recipients, he said. They were working parents and students who could not afford to go off to college, he said.
“It really made you feel good about who you were helping,” Larry said. “They were just people who were trying to make a go of going back to school.”
Sarah Pleva remembers going to a scholarship ceremony when her sister graduated from a high school near Chicago. There were 800 kids and maybe five scholarships given out, Pleva said.
Things were different for Pleva, 26, when the family made Leelanau County their permanent home and she graduated from Glen Lake High School. Now married with a 1-year-old daughter, Pleva received three scholarships from the Ed & Irene Fleis Education fund that she used to buy all of her books and other supplies while getting an associate’s degree in general education.
“Just to see a family in such a small, middle-of-nowhere place giving out 60 scholarships a year is rare,” the Cedar resident said. “It is amazing.”
Money for the education fund is raised through two events — a dinner and polka dance and a golf outing.
This year the pandemic canceled both, but a virtual fundraiser at which 90 items were donated and auctioned off raised an incredible $80,000 in one night, Ted said. Last year the two events combined raised about $70,000, he said.
Part of the event’s success is attributed to two anonymous donors who gave $30,000 in matching funds for any cash donation of $100 or more.
The Fleis scholarship can be used for any post-high school education, whether that’s a college degree or a trade certificate.
“The whole goal of our fund was to provide mentorship and financial assistance,” Ted said.
Ted gets calls every so often from a parent asking him to talk to their son or daughter to convince them to stay in school, he said. Other times a student will be connected with someone who graduated in their chosen field.
The idea for the fund started after Irene Fleis died in 1994. That year they had a 50/50 raffle and raised $56. When Ed died in 2001 it became the Ed & Irene Fleis Education Fund.
That first $56 was put into an account, which grew to a couple thousand dollars after several years went by. The brothers realized that the fund would have a much greater impact if it were a nonprofit.
An application to become a 501©(3) was approved and in 2006 the first scholarships were given out, with four students each given $500.
“It finally took root when it became a charity,” Ted said.
The annual dinner and dance was started in 2002 and usually features Larry & His Larks, a polka band with some fame around the state in which Larry plays the accordion.
“Two hundred fifty people showed up and packed the house,” Ted said, and $8,500 was raised. “Immediately we sat down and said, ‘This could work.’ Things started blossoming from that. Energy brings energy and that’s exactly what happened.”
The golf outing was started three years later.
The 12 adult Fleis children served as the fund’s board of trustees when it began. Now there are second generation family members serving on the board, as well as stepping up to get involved and help out, Larry said.
Scholarship recipients are selected by the Cedar Chamber of Commerce and the Cedar-Maple City Lions Club, which take turns reviewing applications.
Larry and Ted hope the scholarship motivates people to go to college, but also to stay in college and finish.
“It’s a little piece here and a little piece there,” Larry said.
