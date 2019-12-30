WILLIAMSBURG — Acme Christian Thrift Store and Food Pantry was blessed in a way.
Bags of donations to the thrift store were piled high in the storage room, hallways and out the back door, nonprofit board member Carol Hockin said. Sherry Boucher, a volunteer for the organization for 15 years, said all the yard and estate sales marked the peak of donation season.
The thrift store’s manager left in June, though, and Hockin stepped away from her duties for the food pantry to fill in, she said. In turn, a handful of the 75 to 90 volunteers who work at the thrift store and food pantry stepped up to sort through the backlog of donations, take in the new ones and handle twice-a-week food deliveries.
Hockin said it was a pretty overwhelming time, but the nonprofit pulled through.
“And we did it one day, one bag and one box at a time,” she said.
Colleen Ayling, one of the volunteers, said it was a hectic time but that everyone had fun doing it. She and Boucher joined fellow volunteers Jean Ridge, Wendy Overbaugh and Heather Bridson to talk about it.
Getting through the backlog took a lot of extra work, Boucher said.
Volunteers came in on weekends and Mondays when donations wer- en’t coming in to get through it all, Ridge said.
Hockin said the volunteers were the ones who had all the good ideas, and Ridge credited her for letting them run with the ideas they had.
“Unless it was really off the wall,” Overbaugh said.
Volunteers sorting donations in the store would run over to the food pantry when the delivery truck showed up, unload it, then head back to the store, Overbaugh said.
Hockin said the volunteers bring lots of different talents to the team, but Bridson had another word for their dynamic.
“I think we work more like a family than as a team, because we relate more to one another,” she said.
Soon, the thrift store soon will have a new manager, Hockin said.
Hockin said she couldn’t name just one volunteer who stands out among the dozens who help from anywhere to a half-day here and there to several days a week.
She and the six volunteers did name two others that inspire them, though. One is 88-year-old Frank Kurylo, who comes in twice a week and is seemingly inexhaustible — Overbaugh called him the “Energizer bunny.”
Another is Barbara Counsell, 92, a retired librarian who Hockin said takes care of donated books, Hockin said.
Acme Christian Thrift Store and Food Pantry is just that, a food pantry supported by a thrift store, Ayling said.
Cash donations and thrift store proceeds go to buying food, and proceeds also cover the organization’s overhead, Hockin said. It’s part of the Northwest Food Coalition and Goodwill of Northern Michigan’s Food Rescue, local farmers and others donate food.
The organization got its start in 2002 when Feast of Victory Lutheran Church started a food pantry in a closet, Hockin said — she joined the board in 2004.
It moved to a storefront a year later, then to a small place in Acme after it was evicted, Hockin said. Last year the organization expanded its current location in Williamsburg by 1,800 square feet.
Each of the six volunteers have different reasons for what drew them to help out.
Bridson said she’s a food pantry client who decided to pitch in after spending time in the thrift store during her visits.
Ayling is a retired nurse who wanted more in her life than her daily routine, and wanted to get back into helping others, she said.
Overbaugh said she’s been very blessed and wanted to give back.
“I never went to bed cold and hungry, so i try to teach that to my children,” she said.
All of them believe in the organization’s mission of helping others, they agreed.
Boucher said helping there is also a chance to spread the word of God. Religion isn’t pushed, but bibles are free for the taking, and Hockin said she’ll pray with clients who want to.
“We treat everyone with respect ... there’s no judgement here,” Boucher said.
Acme Christian Thrift Store and Food Pantry is always looking for volunteers, Hockin said. Anyone who’s interested can contact her at 231-267-3002.
