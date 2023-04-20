TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Administrator Nate Alger received high praise in his latest review, earning the equivalent of mostly As.
The county board discussed his review at its regular meeting Wednesday.
The annual review must be done by the county board no less than 60 days before his work anniversary of July 1, according to his contract.
Alger is in the second year of a three-year contract that expires July 1 of next year.
Alger is paid $177,518 annually, plus a $500 per month car allowance. Per his contract he will get a 5 percent raise, or about $8,875.
Board members received a survey they use to rate Alger in four areas: relations with board members, strategic planning, leadership and relations with staff and financial management.
Alger was rated as meeting or exceeding expectations or needing improvement. A majority of board members said he exceeded their expectations in most categories.
Two commissioners think he needs improvement in communicating information in a timely fashion, in providing leadership to the board in strategic planning, and in overseeing regular financial reports to the board.
One commissioner said Alger needs to improve how he frames issues for the board to make appropriate decisions.
Several comments from board members are listed in each category, nearly all of which are positive, calling him a “dynamic leader,” a “man of integrity,” and having a “unique passion for his job and responsibilities.”
All of the ratings and comments are emailed into the administration office, where administrative assistant Lisa Emery compiles them into one document in which ratings are anonymous. The individual surveys filed by board members are available via the Freedom of Information Act.
Some of the new commissioners had questions about the review process. Board Chair Rob Hentschel said there is no formal process for the review, which is similar to the survey used last year.
“This gives us a snapshot of how the board feels the administrator is doing,” Hentschel said.
It also keeps Alger from being blindsided if some feels he’s doing a horrible job, Hentschel said.
“I really do appreciate the input, I really do appreciate the review,” Alger said.
Hentschel said if commissioners had suggestions or ideas on how next year’s review can be done differently they should bring them up at a meeting or email them to the administrative office. They’ll be discussed at the second meeting in January, he said.
Alger has the right to have his review done in a closed board session, but has always done them in the open.
“I don’t feel that need, I feel it should be a public transparent process,” Alger said.
Alger has been county administrator since 2018. Prior to that he was the county’s undersheriff. He has always gotten high marks as an effective leader.
Last year he was honored with a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition by U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman for how he took the reins during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.