TRAVERSE CITY — Dozens of area residents will gather Sunday to recognize the collective sacrifice their families have made to American military efforts.
Sunday will be National Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day and upward of 60 such people will meet that afternoon at a statue in Grand Traverse Area Veteran’s Memorial Park. They will gather around a bronze statue of a Gold Star Mother installed two years ago and this year covered by a wooden gazebo.
There will be a half-hour program that is open to the public.
“For me it’s an honor to honor these families and pay tribute to their fallen family members,” said Starla Owens, president of the Northern Michigan Blue to Gold Star Mothers organization.
Owens said the pain of her son’s death 12 years ago remains ever-present, a difficult emotion with which Gold Star Families are familiar.
Her son, Spc. Joseph Lancour, was killed in combat on Nov. 10, 2007, in Afghanistan’s Koregal Valley.
“It’s a club that none of us want to be a member. We would rather have our loved one with us,” Owens said.
National Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day is meant to recognize and honor those who lost a family member while serving our country in the U.S. Armed Forces. It was created by a joint congressional resolution in 1936 to honor Gold Star Mothers and was amended in 2011 by former President Barack Obama to include all family members.
The history of the term originates during World War I, when what’s called Service Flags were displayed in front windows across America with blue stars to represent every child serving in the military during war times. When a military member died families stitched a gold star over the blue star to mark the loss.
In Traverse City, the Gold Star Mother statue worth $65,000 was installed in the park in 2017 and this year the wooden gazebo was paid for through a $500 Home Depot grant. The idea is to better protect the statue from northern Michigan’s harsh winter weather, Owens said.
Carpenter Dave Harris of Traverse City — also a Home Depot employee — said he volunteered to built the octagon-shaped gazebo. The store’s grant paid for all the materials, he said.
Originally the gazebo was envisioned as a 14-foot square structure, but the concrete workers poured a round slab to surround the statue. That’s why the eight-sided gazebo was designed, Harris said.
The bronze statue depicts a Gold Star Mother sitting in a chair and holding onto a folded U.S. flag.
“Just as we are clutching a child, we clutch that flag,” Owens said. “It’s reflected on the (statue’s) face. Each Gold Star Mother carries the burdens of all Gold Star Mothers. We all somehow are connected because our loved one have served and died.”
Veteran Ted Arens of Onekama said he and his wife, Pam, have been involved in veteran issues for years and discovered the bronze statue at a Texas art studio. At first he wanted to have it placed in Manistee but instead agreed to install it in Traverse City, he said.
The Manistee County couple even donated $15,000 toward the statue’s purchase.
“I think it’s the only statue of a Gold Star Mother anywhere in Michigan, so that’s special,” Arens said.
Both Ted and Pam Arens plan to attend Sunday’s event in Traverse City, he said.
“All these families should be honored and remembered for all the anguish they go through because of the loss of their loved one,” Arens said.
The event begins at 12 p.m. Sunday at the park on 11th Street near the Grand Traverse Commons. More information is available at www.blue2goldstars.com online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.