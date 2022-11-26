SUTTONS BAY — A Suttons Bay Township house will get some painting, new floors and insulation before being sold for less than its purchase price.
While that may sound like a bad business plan, it is the first house purchased by the newly-formed Peninsula Housing in Leelanau County, which has the aim of providing homes for people who have been priced out of the market.
The nonprofit organization purchased the house for $255,000, using a bridge loan from a private individual. After a few upgrades, the three-bedroom, 50-year-old residence will be sold for $200,000.
“This is an opportunity for people who otherwise can’t afford a home to get a good deal,” said Larry Mawby, president of Peninsula Housing. “It’s going to be a great home for a family.”
The buyer will own the home, but the property it sits on will be placed in an 89-year community land trust that will keep the home affordable for generations to come.
Potential buyers have to meet certain income criteria and must be able to qualify for a mortgage. The new homeowner also must sign a “shared appreciation” agreement that means, if the buyer later wants to sell the home, they must share any increase in the home’s value with the nonprofit.
The home is kept affordable — defined by the organization as priced so the monthly cost is not more than 30 percent of the owner’s income — and, every time it changes hands, a new 89-year lease is signed, said Mawby, a retired winemaker.
The South Herman Road home is close to the Suttons Bay school district and Herman Park, making it ideal for a young family.
“All kinds of businesses are short of workers,” Mawby said. “Young families with children can’t afford to live here. That’s bad for communities. They get hollowed out.
“It’s just a bad situation for the community as a whole.”
The purchase of the house by the nonprofit also keeps it from being turned into a short-term rental or a second home, something that has contributed to the housing crisis, especially in areas that rely on tourists.
Many of the houses are owned by people who don’t live and work in the area or by investment companies, while those who do work here can’t afford these houses.
Recent housing studies show that northwestern lower Michigan needs more than 15,600 housing units to meet demand. Most of the need is for homes priced at less than $200,000 or rental units costing less than $800 per month.
Many townships and villages have, or are in the process of enacting, short-term rental ordinances that set a limit on the number that are allowed in a municipality.
Suttons Bay Township enacted a short-term rental ordinance in 2018 that has the aim of balancing its need for lodging facilities with keeping its residential community character. It allows for 150 STRs; as of 2021, there were 36 permitted.
Peninsula Housing looks for houses priced between $150,000 and $250,000, which is a rarity in today’s market because of their desirability. Homes in that range also tend to spark bidding wars, Mawby said.
Community land trusts are relatively new to the Grand Traverse region, but are in use in Boyne City and Grand Rapids, Mawby said.
When homes are sold for less than the purchase price, funds are needed to plug that gap, pay for needed upgrades to the house and to buy future houses, he said.
Peninsula Housing is raising money, but also looking for people to volunteer time or donate resources to get the house ready.
The organization also is working on several other potential sites in the county that could offer affordable workforce housing in the form of individual houses, duplexes, and apartments.
“The whole idea of a community land trust is that we acquire land and build a house, or buy land with a house already on it,” Mawby said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.