TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Camps & Services of Traverse City’s request to rezone a former scouting camp so it can host weddings, races and other events could be up for a vote soon.
The request for a planned unit development to allow more activities at the Grelick Outdoor Recreation & Education Center includes lots of information, East Bay Township Supervisor Beth Friend said. Trustees will discuss the request at their meeting Monday and could vote on it that night.
Some neighbors and other Rennie Lake property owners object to the request, particularly the parts requesting up to 20 events per year of 420 people, 12 of which could be weddings of no more than 300. They continue to voice concerns over noise, traffic and other disruptions they fear could shatter the peaceful setting on the lake.
Leaders of and consultants for Rotary Camps & Services, an arm of Rotary Club of Traverse City and the camp’s owner, previously likened the uses to the camp’s Boy Scouts days and insisted plans have either been scaled back to prevent nuisances, or wouldn’t pose an issue in the first place.
Two neighbors questioned whether bias affected the application review process before township planning commissioners recommended the planned unit development’s approval.
Friend and those involved in the review denied anyone with a connection to Rotary Camps & Services of TC had any undue influence.
Josh Sloat and Matt Dakoske pointed to the review by Beckett & Raeder — Sara Kopriva, a professional planner with the company, stepped in to do planning reviews for township Planner Claire Karner during Karner’s maternity leave, Karner said.
Also at Beckett & Raeder is Chris DeGood, senior associate civil engineer with the firm and a member of Rotary Camps & Services of TC’s board.
Sloat noted DeGood was invited to a meeting with Karner and others in June 2021, and was frequently copied on emails concerning the planning process, according to emails he got through a Freedom of Information Act request.
Karner said she met with DeGood before the planned unit development process began, and Friend said he wasn’t involved in the process. DeGood referred questions to John Iacoangeli, who leads Beckett & Raeder’s planning services.
Iacoangeli said DeGood wasn’t involved in Kopriva’s technical review of GO-REC’s application. Nor was there any pressure on her, implied or otherwise. The company’s internal review concluded that there was no conflict of interest, given Kopriva’s role as a technical reviewer and not in any decision-making capacity.
“I have no question that she did her job professionally and thoroughly regardless of the fact that Chris may have been on the (Rotary) Camps & Services board,” Iacoangeli said.
Several items submitted with the application seemed inadequate, like outdated traffic numbers and a sound impact analysis that drew questions from some, Sloat said — he contracted with a sound engineering company for an analysis that challenges its claims.
Daksoske said the review from Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department seemed lax given his experience as a real estate agent working with developments.
Department Chief Pat Parker is also a Rotary Camps & Services of TC board member, Sloat said.
“While this may not be a legal conflict of interest since the conflicted individuals don’t vote, it’s hard to imagine it not greatly impacting the outcome with considerable bias,” he said in an email.
Parker denied any influence on the department’s review. That was up to the department’s fire prevention services bureau, headed by Fire Marshal Brian Belcher.
Belcher said he had concerns that Rotary Camps & Services of TC seemed reluctant to go through a full review. But that changed after the nonprofit submitted everything the bureau requested.
Belcher said there was no pressure, implicit or otherwise, to do the review differently.
“It doesn’t matter who you are, everybody gets the same treatment,” he said.
Matt McDonough, Rotary Camps & Services of TC’s executive director, said in an email that questioning the professionalism of Parker and DeGood was “absurd.”
Both Dakoske and Sloat said they contributed to Save Forest Lakes, an organization that recently filed suit against Rotary Camps & Services.
Sloat said in an email he was a board member until stepping away in February.
He’s running for East Bay Township’s board of trustees but said the matters are separate.
Sloat said the township’s record for the zoning process seemed so paltry that he couldn’t be sure that bias didn’t taint the process. But other indicators seemed to point to it, including a question from Karner to township Attorney Peter Wendling asking if he agreed the zoning process was the right approach, given the organization and its parents’ charitable activities.
Karner said she could see how the comment would create the perception that the organization’s stature was cause for special consideration. But she insisted the application got the same treatment as others — she wanted to be sure such a visible property and organization was going through the correct process, especially for such a complicated application.
The camp stopped day uses after complaints prompted the township to notify the nonprofit they weren’t allowed. Township officials eventually agreed that many are allowed through precedent, like an on-site campground, while others would require a zoning change to continue.
Friend said she believes the process was thorough and fair from what she saw of it, and said the township’s legal counsel agreed there was no conflict.
