TRAVERSE CITY — Instead of hosting weddings and other events, a former Boy Scouts camp in East Bay Township will close for good.
Matt McDonough, Rotary Camps & Services’ executive director, said in emails the organization withdrew its application for a planned use development for Greilick Outdoor Recreation and Education Center, known as GO-REC. The nonprofit believed it could operate the camp profitably under the conditions township planning commissioners agreed to when they recommended approving the plans by a 6-1 vote in March.
“However, at the September 12th Township Board meeting it became clear that the Township Board was moving in a direction of approving a very pared down version of the application that was approved by the Planning Commission and one that would not have allowed Rotary Camps and Services to operate GO-REC in a financially sustainable manner,” he said in an email.
East Bay Supervisor Beth Friend called the closing of a camp hundreds of acres and significant value, both historically and recreationally, a loss to the community.
She also noted township trustees hadn’t reached a final decision — the board discussed barring alcohol at events, not allowing amplified music and other possible restrictions aimed at heading off noise and other concerns at the Sept. 12 meeting, as previously reported.
“I would say that while nearby homeowners had concerns, I believe there was an opportunity for a decision which allowed GO-REC to fulfill its mission in a sustainable manner while addressing concerns of disturbances to neighbors,” Friend said.
Claire Karner, East Bay Township’s planning and zoning administrator, confirmed McDonough withdrew the planned unit development application for GO-REC.
Trustees had been set to discuss it at their Oct. 10 meeting, including some revised findings of fact that reflected their concerns about noise and other issues, Karner said.
Events should continue at GO-REC for the short-term but the camp on Rennie Lake will remain closed to day uses, and is expected to close for good after Nov. 30, when its contractual obligations expire.
East Bay Township previously notified the nonprofit that overnight events were allowed by precedent, but day uses were not. So along with reopening the 500-acre property’s trails and other features, the nonprofit sought to add events as a way to cover camp expenses.
Neighbors, lakeshore owners and other township residents pushed back over concerns that the events, including up to 20 large events per year of which 12 would be weddings, would be too noisy, bring too much traffic and cause other negative impacts that zoning rules would forbid. They made their objections known during hours of public comments across several meetings.
Rotary Camps & Services sought to show noise levels wouldn’t be bothersome but township trustees largely agreed they were cause for closer scrutiny.
One neighbor was Josh Sloat, a lakeshore resident who on a few occasions told township officials he thought the nonprofit’s application was contrary to township zoning on several fronts, not just noise.
At one point Sloat ran his own test disputing assertions from Rotary Camps & Services about noise impacts, renting professional DJ equipment and playing it after dark, he told trustees at one meeting.
The announcement about the withdrawn application and upcoming closure stirred mixed feelings for Sloat, he said.
“Because none of us ever wanted to see the camp closed, right? Going back to the very beginning, we were all about the classes, all about the outdoor access, all about the recreational opportunities,” he said.
But a request to turn the camp into an events center, as he and others often called it, looked “wholly inappropriate” both for the area and in light of township zoning, Sloat said.
Mark Ewing’s connection to the camp goes back years, even generations — his father went there and he was its director for around 12 years out of a decades-long career with the scouts that led him to district director of the former Scenic Trails Council.
He supported Rotary Camps & Services’ request and spoke at a township meeting about historic uses there.
“I think it’s a shame, there’s been activities going on at that camp for close to 100 years, big activities, so I guess my opinion is, I think it’s a shame that activities cannot continue out there,” he said.
Ewing said he knew about concerns over noise and music from the events the camp would’ve hosted, but he argued there were noises at the camp during its scouting days, too.
To approve the request or not was a dispute that played out beyond the township hall. It led to pointed social media and website postings between both Rotary Camps & Services and project skeptics and opponents, as previously reported. It also prompted a few lawsuits challenging the nonprofit’s plans for its waterfront and more.
Rotary Camps & Services, which holds the camp and other land as an arm of the Rotary Club of Traverse City, also sought to host 50 events per year of up to 100 people and an unlimited number — say, outdoor skills classes — of up to 30, as previously reported.
The nonprofit has no plans for the property and will consider them soon, McDonough said.
Sloat, who previously said he attended the camp during his scouting days, said he’ll be watching those next moves. He hopes the nonprofit can find a use consistent with its values, protective of the environment and one the neighbors can support.
Ewing said he couldn’t speculate what Rotary Camps & Services would ultimately plan for the site, but he said he hopes its use stays largely unchanged.
“I’d like to see it go for what it’s been, great outdoor activities large or small, and training and boating and all that kind of stuff,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.