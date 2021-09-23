Bike maintenance classes
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Capital Cycling Club offers the Bike Maintenance Class at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Recycle-A-Bicycle Workshop. Learn to adjust the drive train, inspect the brakes and fix a flat tire. Cost is $20. Registration: membership@cherrycapitalcyclingclub.org.
Dance exercises
INTERLOCHEN — Zumba sessions start at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23 and 30 at Interlochen Public Library. This dance fitness program is led by Karen McLain from Footloose Fitness TC. Donations are appreciated.
Mental health walk
TRAVERSE CITY — NAMI Walks Your Way is Sept. 25. Participants may begin their 5K at 10 a.m. at Kirkbride Hall or at their own location. Fundraising is encouraged through namiwalks.org. Share the in-person or virtual experience using #MentalHealthForAll and #MINAMIWalks2021.
Fall festival
BOYNE CITY — The Harvest Festival goes from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25.
This family-friendly day includes music, crafts, children’s activities, food and fall produce in the downtown area. Portions of Water and Lake streets are closed to traffic, as the extended Boyne City Farmers Market moves downtown.
Local churches and nonprofits are needed to organize children’s activities or harvest crafts.
Vendor applications: boynecitymainsteet.com.
Halloween Dress Rehearsal
BELLAIRE — The Halloween Dress Rehearsal begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at Richardi Park. Kids can wear costumes, receive candy and walk 1 mile. Register at Inspire Health Chiropractic.
5K fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Byte Productions hosts the Blue Ribbon 5K run and walk at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at Right Brain Brewery. Participants may join virtually. Entry is $30 per person; $20 for students. Proceeds support the local chapter of Us Too, a prostate cancer education and support group. Learn more and register at blueribbonrun.com.
Chairlift rides
MANCELONA — Fall Color Chairlift Rides are available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25, Oct. 2, 9 and 16 at Shanty Creek. Adults can try Short’s Brewing Company’s Pure Michigan Autumn IPA. Book a ride for $25 at shantycreek.com.
Turkey Trot returns
TRAVERSE CITY — The Up North Media Traverse City Turkey Trot resumes Nov. 25 at St. Francis High School. Entry is $25 for the 5K run/walk and $30 for the 5-mile route until Sept. 30. Proceeds support TART Trails. Sign up at tcturkeytrot.com.
Norte leadership change
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte’s Board of Directors recently announced they parted ways with Executive Director and Founder Ty Schmidt. The Schmidt family started the youth-focused bike organization in 2014.
The board appointed Director of Operations Jill Sill as interim executive director.
Mortgage burning
SUTTONS BAY — Keswick United Methodist Church parishioners recently celebrated the church’s mortgage payoff. In December 2003, the church took on a mortgage to expand facilities, including adding three Sunday school classrooms, restrooms, conference room, devotional space, fellowship area and a multipurpose room. The church reached its goal to pay off the mortgage by Sept. 1 and burned a copy of it during a recent service. Worship begins at 9:30 a.m. Sundays.
Dog park campaign
CHARLEVOIX — The city of Charlevoix recently launched a campaign to collect funds for a dog park at the Carpenter Street Ball Fields.
The goal is to raise $17,500 by Sept. 28 at patronicity.com/chxdogpark.
If successful, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Public Spaces Community Places program contributes a matching grant. Contact: 231-547-7183.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.