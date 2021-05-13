TRAVERSE CITY — East Bay Township planners had a proposed zoning change for Elmbrook Golf Course teed up, but a technical glitch caused an unexpected delay.
Before planning commissioners could hear a single comment on a conditional zoning request from Joe Locricchio, they found out that plans to increase the virtual meeting capacity didn’t work out, commission Chairman Robert Tubbs said.
That kept out some people who wanted to comment on it and another agenda item that drew considerable public interest — a request for a site plan amendment for a Lake Arbutus resort.
Both were issues Tubbs said he hated to delay any further, but he didn’t think he had a choice but to adjourn.
“Obviously everybody’s got a right to attend, it’s a public meeting and we need to make sure that those who want to attend, can attend,” he said.
So the hearing is on pause, possibly until early June, Tubbs said.
Meanwhile, golfers are playing at Elmbrook, co-owner Wesley Nelson said. He and sister Carolyn Olson, plus their spouses, own and manage the course that dates to 1964. They’ve been looking to sell for some time, and flagging interest in the sport has made it difficult for golf courses with seasonal business and without something else to offer — say, a resort or destination restaurant — to stay profitable, he said.
Locricchio said it’s probably not the last summer for golf there, although plans may change. He intends to buy the land and is working with the owners on a rezoning to a higher density residential classification, although he stressed he has no intention to go beyond the currently allowed housing concentration.
“It will be a number of years before we get into this project and break ground in any fashion, and then from that point forward it’s going to be a very long-term, 10-year-type of project,” he said.
Instead, the request’s aim is to allow for a mix of housing types, he said. The 912 units in the conditional rezoning request would be the absolute upper limit allowed under zoning. Hills and other challenges would make it all but impossible to hit that limit.
Those limits include overlay zones for two creeks on the property that require a 100-foot setback and vegetative buffer, township Planner Claire Karner said.
She suggested commissioners approve the request to rezone part of the course along Hammond Road to high-density residential and the rest to medium-density residential. That latter classification is the same as part of a neighboring subdivision, although the township’s future land use map figured low-density for the golf course.
It’s not the first proposal to redevelop the 228-acre golf course. Locricchio through JLG Properties proposed buying it before for a residential development but the sale fell through in early 2019, as previously reported.
Locricchio said the site plan for that proposal is now out of date and a new one is under development, although the new plan may resemble the old one in some ways.
The rezoning request prompted outcry from some residents who raised several concerns over traffic on increasingly busy roads, suburban sprawl and the destruction of the township’s green spaces.
Among them was Justin Sailors, who told Karner in a letter forwarded to commissioners that he moved to the neighborhood directly east of Elmbrook to escape light pollution, traffic and close quarters. He wrote he was concerned the development threatened to bring all that and worse.
“I really do hope that JLG Properties has a chance to build within East Bay Township, just not in a position that it has a negative impact on neighbors or the townships plans for our future generations,” he said.
Locricchio said the plan isn’t to build sprawl, and he’s offering several conditions on the rezoning to address some of the concerns neighbors raised over the earlier proposal. Those include a setback and pine tree buffer on the east property line and no roads connecting to those in the neighboring subdivision.
“So we are cognizant and aware of issues like that and trying to be neighbor-friendly in those regards,” he said.
Other conditions on the rezoning request would disallow uses otherwise permitted under medium- and high-density residential zoning rules. So bed and breakfasts, adult foster cares, mini-warehouses, lodging or nursing homes would not be allowed.
The township already granted Locricchio’s request to rezone around 30 acres at the corner of Townline and Hammond roads near the golf course to high-density residential in 2019, and in 2020 approved changes to permit three-story buildings up to 40 feet high in that zoning type, as previously reported. Plans were to build a mix of apartments and townhouses.
