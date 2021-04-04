TRAVERSE CITY — The lead agency behind a planned fish-sorting passage and dam in Traverse City wants in on a lawsuit that’s holding up construction.
Attorneys for Great Lakes Fishery Commission will argue Wednesday that the agency should have a chance to defend the project, known as FishPass from a suit city resident Rick Buckhalter brought challenging how city commissioners approved it. Buckhalter contends building the structure, set to replace the Union Street Dam, amounts to a disposal of city parkland and should go to a public vote.
City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht in a court filing asking the case to be dismissed argued that not only is Union Street Dam Park not dedicated parkland, but even if it were, the project doesn’t represent a disposal.
Marc Gaden, GLFC communications director said the agency trusts the city’s stance. Attorneys for and representatives of the agency have been part of recent court hearings, and Gaden said he wants the court to know the agency has a stake in the case.
“So the delays in the construction do have a cost, and that’s one of the reasons, of course, why we’re an interested party in this,” he said. “We want to kind of see this through so that construction can occur and the judge will lift the injunction.”
Past estimates put the cost at $9,000 per day, but that’s likely lower now that contractor Spence Brothers is able to take on other projects while waiting for legal issues to be resolved, Gaden said.
Whatever the cost, Buckhalter said it’s GLFC’s fault for not considering public opposition and the possibility that the project could be subject to a vote. He argued the agency doesn’t have standing, both for that reason and because the case isn’t about the GLFC.
“The primary issue of the case, not all the side details, is between the city denying Traverse City the right to decide on voting on parkland issues based on (city) charter sections 126 and 128,” he said.
Both sections require city voters to OK parkland sales or disposal by a three-fifths margin — Buckhalter said that’s meant to take the decision out of the hands of elected officials, including projects of the magnitude of FishPass.
Gaden in a message said there’s always a potential for objections to any project using city property, and he believes the project will be allowed to proceed once all the facts are aired objectively.
Trible-Laucht, reached by email, declined to comment on the April 7 hearing.
FishPass aims to solve a problem faced worldwide: how to let native migratory fish, like sturgeon, upriver while keeping invasive species at bay, the parasitic sea lamprey for one. The sorting channel would eventually house equipment using a variety of sorting techniques to see if that’s possible. Headworks would feed water into the 400-foot channel, next to which would be a gear-shaped labyrinth weir draining into a nature-like channel.
Plans also call for a new river crossing, laboratory on an adjacent lot and park amenities like an amphitheater and kayak portage ramp, as previously reported.
The project remains on hold after 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power on Jan. 15 ordered a temporary injunction on any construction, earth moving or tree cutting. That came days before construction was to begin.
Power initially denied an injunction in December, but reversed course after a city resident notified him that two large willow trees on the park’s south bank had been marked, possibly for cutting. Dan Zielinski, GLFC Project Lead, and Frank Dituri, Boardman River Restoration Project Implementation Team chairman, both indicated the trees would be spared in the December hearing.
That left Power feeling misled and wondering if he had accurate or adequate information to rule whether Buckhalter’s claims were likely to succeed in trial, as previously reported. Trible-Laucht said no one intended to mislead the court and any confusion was because tree cutting plans weren’t final then — they have been since, and the plans provided by GLFC show the two willows will remain while others in the park will be cut.
Power kept the injunction in place after ruling in February that Buckhalter’s claims had a good chance after all. Among the judge’s reasoning was that developing fish-sorting techniques didn’t seem like parkland use, so that would violate the city charter unless voters gave it the OK.
The city on April 21 will argue that’s not so and that Power should dismiss the case, filings show. Among the points raised is that uses at Union Street Dam, including fisheries research, wouldn’t substantially change after FishPass is built. Plus, city commissioners already determined FishPass fits park purposes, a decision with which courts shouldn’t interfere unless it was made arbitrarily, fraudulently or in bad faith.
Buckhalter disagreed, arguing the change is too drastic to go ahead without a public vote. He likened it to switching a tennis court to a pickleball court — perfectly reasonable, he said — versus digging up part of the Open Space to expand Duncan L. Clinch Marina.
Meanwhile, work continues behind the scenes on FishPass like Spence Brothers submitting contracts to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the agency overseeing construction of the multi-partner project, according to a release.
Gaden said GLFC is not deterred, and the need is as great as it has ever been.
“We’re committed to this project, so we’ll stand with the city and the case that they’re making and hope that the judge will see it that way as well,” he said.
