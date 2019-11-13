MAPLE CITY — Less than 12 months after agreeing to a three-year contract, the Glen Lake Federation of Teachers and Glen Lake Community Schools are opening negotiations on a new deal.
The two sides are set to meet for the first time Wednesday in an attempt to correct some of the perceived wrongs in the current contract that was signed during a period of strife at Glen Lake and under a different superintendent.
After the contract was signed in December 2018, former Superintendent Sander Scott, who had a contentious relationship with many of the Glen Lake teachers, and four GLCS Board of Education members resigned in June.
Glen Lake teachers worked four months into the 2018-19 school year without a deal as negotiations broke down several times.
Former GLFT President Jennifer Gretzmacher said at the time that the school’s culture under Scott created a poor working environment. Work on a deal stopped in July 2018 when Glen Lake instituted merit-based pay as a board policy with little input from the teachers, and relations eroded further when GLCS brought in an attorney to represent the district instead of Scott and board trustees.
GLFT members rejected the board’s offer Nov. 29, 2018, and more than 100 community members filled the Glen Lake High School media center the following Monday in support of the teachers.
The two sides reached an agreement Dec. 13, but Gretzmacher said later the contract was a “side note” and that the GLFT “settled for a mediocre contract so we could deal with the real issues.”
Some GLFT members felt those issues, including teachers being punished more harshly than what was called for, were not addressed, leading to the departure of Scott and four board trustees, including then-President Lisa Niergarth.
Jon Hoover, current Glen Lake Superintendent, said that conflict is now gone.
“All those days are past,” Hoover said. “Nobody wants to live in that anymore. Our goal is to make sure that, for a period of time to come, we just focus on teaching and learning and not all the other stuff.”
Hoover said he reviewed the 2018 deal and found “a number of articles ... not in line with what we believe is best for our teachers, and in some cases, not best for the board of education.” He met with GLFT President Amber Turner and discussed adding several letters of understanding to address those issues, but both agreed opening new contract talks was the best course of action.
Hoover met with the board in closed session and got the green light to start negotiations.
“The GLFT is excited to work with the school board and administration to agree on a contract that is fair and beneficial to all parties involved,” Turner said. “We feel immense support from the current administration and board. The GLFT trust all parties involved to do what is best for our district.”
Hoover said he will be the chief negotiator in the process and that the district will not bring in any lawyers. Hoover declined to go into specifics on what issues they hope to address, but he said full details will be announced when an agreement is reached.
“It’s just our Glen Lake family taking care of our Glen Lake family,” he said. “You see those districts where it’s peaceful and the teachers are happy and engaged, all of that leaks right into the classroom and affects the children. That’s when great things happen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.