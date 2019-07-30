Glen Lake selects new superintendent

MAPLE CITY — Glen Lake Community Schools has a new leader at the helm of the Laker ship.
Board of education trustees approved hiring Jon Hoover as the district’s superintendent during a meeting July 18. Hoover is familiar with Glen Lake after having been a teacher and principal at the elementary school for seven years during the 1990s.
He has superintendent experience as well, holding the position at Alanson, Elk Rapids and East Jordan.
“It’s been a major homecoming,” Hoover said. “For the last week and a half, the energy here is palpable. It’s just been remarkable, and people are busting their tail to make sure we get off to the best start we can in the fall.”
GLCS trustees had originally planned on hiring an interim superintendent to fill the slot after Sander Scott tendered his resignation June 14. Bethany Pousho, Glen Lake executive administrative assistant and one of Hoover’s former students, said the interim tag has not been applied to Hoover and that Scott, who had also planned to be on campus until Aug. 23 to help with the transition, is now officially no longer with the district.
“I consider Sander a friend, and I hope he feels the same way,” Hoover said. “For me, I just wanted him to have as clean a break as we could have for him.”
Scott resigned after relations broke down with some of the teaching staff, according to Scott and Jen Gretzmacher, the president of the Glen Lake Federation of Teachers.
Gretzmacher said in June that many of the teachers considered Glen Lake a poor work environment and that staff members being disciplined more harshly than what is called for.
Four board members — President Lisa Niergarth as well as Vice President Ross Hazelton, trustee Patrick Middleton and Secretary Jennifer Omerza — that had been staunch supporters of Scott followed suit less than two weeks later and abruptly resigned during what was supposed to be a meeting to approve the 2019-20 budget. Brian Hartigan, principal for grades 7-12, also left the district shortly after, leaving Hoover with a major hole to fill before the start of the new school year.
“When I heard that Sander was leaving and that things had gone a little south, I knew that I couldn’t walk away,” Hoover said. “This has always been family over here.”
Hoover said those issues are now gone with the resignations of Scott, Hartigan and the four board members.
“This isn’t a new chapter. For us, it’s really a new book,” Hoover said. “No one is looking in the rearview mirror. If you do, you’re going to keep crashing the vehicle.”
Hoover, 64, was one of 20 applicants for the job. Mike Hill, regional president of the Michigan Leadership Institute’s northern Michigan branch, said Hoover was the only candidate the trustees selected to bring back for an interview. Hill, who served as a consultant during the search, is a longtime Glen Lake resident and is tapped into the community. He said he was glad to see the board make this move.
“I’m pleased for the district and that they can move forward and will continue to do so,” Hill said.
Hoover’s contract is just for one year, which is something he said he requested.
“It’s not because I plan on just being here for one year,” Hoover said. “I’m one of those people that really believes that as an administrator, if you’re worth your salt, you shouldn’t have to worry about having more than a one-year anyway. If you do your job, you keep your job.”
He has already started making changes at Glen Lake, rearranging some staff members to take on new responsibilities. Hoover said he assigned one person to handle the duties of an alumni relations director, special events coordinator and volunteer coordinator.
Rebuilding the trust of the community and fostering a sense of belonging is one of Hoover’s main goals, but he expects a lot out of his students and his staff.
“There is no plan B,” Hoover said. “This is about excellence.”
The first full day of school for students is Sept. 3.
