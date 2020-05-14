SUTTONS BAY — The Leelanau Internet Futures Team recently learned that federal grant dollars are available for internet-related infrastructure through the CARES Act stimulus package.
The group is now scrambling to get information to the Leelanau County Board of Trustees so the county can apply for funds to build a tower on Miller Hill in Glen Arbor Township.
“It’s like Christmas in May,” said Commissioner Patricia Soutas-Little, who sits on the LIFT committee.
The tower would allow for delivery of emergency radio, cell phone and internet service to that area of the county, which still has large pockets where there is no service, Soutas-Little said.
Soutas-Little said she doesn’t know how much grant money would be available, but at the executive session this Tuesday asked that the issue be placed on the agenda for discussion at the May 19 regular meeting. The measure was unanimously approved.
The cost of putting up a tower can range from $0.5 million to $1 million, depending on its height, type and base structure, Soutas-Little said. If built, the tower would be county-owned and would bring in more lease income for the county from internet and communications companies.
The grant is through the Federal Economic Development Administration. The Miller Hill project is eligible under grant guidelines, Soutas-Little said, but the federal agency dispersing the money will decide if the project is also a priority.
She is confident it will be, especially when students, teachers, businesses, government agencies and more are working from home and will likely continue to do so.
Working from home in the COVID-19 era is going to be a necessity, said Matt Ansorge, Leelanau’s emergency management director. More than 60 businesses in the Glen Lake area will be impacted by the new tower and 911 services will be enhanced, as well as service to North and South Manitou islands.
“That is an ideal location that we have identified for a couple of years now,” Ansorge said.
The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians began laying fiber cable a couple of years ago that will provide internet service to the county. Other companies such as Spectrum have also done so in some areas.
Commissioner Melinda Lautner asked how many years it would be before the county had complete fiber coverage and what the impact would be on the towers.
Ansorge said it would likely be many years before that happened, as it costs about $30,000 per mile to install fiber cables. Many of the less densely populated areas of the county may never see it, as the return on investment is not there.
Lautner said she knows there is a need for a tower in that part of the county, but the public has fought them in the past, saying they are an eyesore.
“That’s a very gorgeous part of our county,” Lautner said. “Miller Hill is very high and the tower will be seen for a long way.”
Soutas-Little said attitudes may be changing toward towers. Since the pandemic she said she has gotten multiple calls from people about poor internet service or the lack of it.
If the grant is approved, the county would have to supply a match of up to 20 percent. Pairing the Miller Hill tower with another project to expand coverage on two county-owned towers in Omena and Northport and tying them into the county-owned Central tower in Leland and one in Peshawbetown could provide that match, Ansorge said.
A request for $136,840 in 2 percent grant funding from the GTB to pay for that project was recommended for approval on a unanimous vote. The county would make a match of $112,000 from its tower fund.
Other measures to lease space to the GTB and Aspen Wireless on all five county-owned towers were tabled for discussion at a special meeting. The date for that meeting is not yet set.
The request to table the two measures was made by Lautner, who worries that having too many ISPs on the tower will oversaturate it. It was approved on a vote of 4-3, with commissioners Soutas-Little, Carolyn Rentenbach and Ty Wessell voting against it.
“I don’t want to hurt any of our providers,” Lautner said.
Her request came after public comments by Tim Malone, CEO of Cherry Capital Connections, who has lease agreements for all five county towers and has equipment on three of them so far.
Malone wants the county to do a study on tower frequency, which he says is “extremely saturated.” Adding vendors would saturate it even more and make it almost impossible for his company to serve its 400 customers, he said.
Wessell said tabling the issue is irresponsible as meetings on increasing internet service to county residents have been held for the last three years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.