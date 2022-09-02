Glen Arbor Fire to get diesel exhaust upgrade
GLEN ARBOR — The Glen Arbor Township Fire Department will get nearly $100,000 to upgrade the diesel exhaust system in the department’s apparatus bay.
The $95,238 in funding comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants program, under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
An apparatus bay is used to store and maintain fire trucks. Upgrading diesel exhaust systems are geared to protect firefighter health by capturing exhaust emissions.
As of Aug. 26, FEMA made 667 awards totaling $110.8 million, including to fire departments in Onekama, Newaygo and Houghton Lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.