LAKE LEELANAU — Two separate snowmobile crashes in Leelanau County on Saturday sent three people to the hospital.
The first crash left two Macomb girls — ages 12 and 13 — injured, according to a Facebook post from the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office. Both girls were taken to Munson Medical Center and the 13-year-old later was airlifted to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, the post states.
An investigation showed the 12-year-old was driving with the 13-year-old as a passenger when the snowmobile veered out of control and struck a tree, according to the post. Cedar Area Fire and Rescue responded at 3:01 p.m. to the Kasson Township crash.
At 5:10 p.m., sheriff’s deputies and Leland Fire and Rescue responded to a snowmobile crash on Lake Leelanau, the post states. A 34-year-old man from Lake Ann was taken to Munson.
An investigation determined the snowmobile was traveling southeast at a high rate of speed and struck an uneven section of ice, according to the post. The snowmobile went airborne and the driver was ejected from the sled, the post states.
The current conditions of all three people are unknown, according to the post. Both crashes still are under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.