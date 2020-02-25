KINGSLEY — A 7-year-old girl from Kingsley is home and recovering following a crash that hurt her mom, siblings and a teenager.
It happened Friday at 10:31 p.m. on M-37 north of Harrand Road, according to a Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office release. A 16-year-old Traverse City boy was headed south when he lost control of his pickup truck, which spun into the northbound lane.
A Mesick woman who was driving north struck the pickup with her van.
The woman, 25, was hurt, as were her three children riding with her, according to the release. Her 7-year-old daughter was transported to DeVos Medical Center after being taken to Munson Medical Center. The girl was home as of Tuesday, and her mom's injuries were non-life threatening.
The woman's 1-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son also were transported to Munson, according to the release. Both were in child safety seats.
The pickup driver's 15-year-old female passenger, of Buckley, was hurt and taken to Munson Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.
