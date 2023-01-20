TRAVERSE CITY — Supporting working families, retirees and “missing middle” housing projects are two top priorities for Rep. Joe Tate, the new Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives.
Tate, a second-term Democratic lawmaker from Detroit, told the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance’s Northern Michigan Policy Conference he believes his party — now in the majority for the first time in more than 10 years — can work with Republicans on tax relief for families and retirees.
And supporting more housing starts in northern Michigan was something Tate discussed with former state Sen. Wayne Schmidt, a Republican from Traverse City and audience member at Grand Traverse Resort where the conference took place.
“We have a wonderful opportunity, not only working with our federal partners but also in Lansing,” he said to the audience. “And my commitment is going to remain true, I think the best solutions come out of bipartisanship. We find those best ideas when we’re working together on that.”
But Tate acknowledged there are tough conversations and likely disagreements ahead. He likened working in the House of Representatives to playing football, whereas the Senate plays volleyball and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, golf.
“Sometimes we get a few bruises, a few scars here and there, I know my colleagues know that,” he said to the conference. “But we all are coming to Lansing to get things done, and I want to make sure that that’s going to happen.”
Tate would know about football, having played for Michigan State University then two years in the NFL, according to his biography. He also joined the U.S. Marine Corps and deployed twice to Afghanistan, then got his master’s degrees in both business administration and environmental policy and planning from University of Michigan.
Now, he holds the gavel as the state’s first Black Speaker of the House. Tate agreed it’s historic, but also a responsibility as well. Being a Detroiter and Black man who grew up in the state, he wants to bring those experiences to his policymaking work just as his colleagues do.
“So understanding that it’s certainly historic, we want to be able to do the work that is needed at the end of the day to put people first and to ensure that that takes place,” he said. “But I’m really excited to get started on that and let my work speak for itself.”
To “move the ball down the field” on housing in northern Michigan and across the state, Tate said he wants to build on previous investments in Michigan State Housing Development Authority’s Housing and Community Development Fund. The state’s balance sheet shows there’s an opportunity to put more money in that program, as well as MSDHA’s Missing Middle Housing Program.
Gary Heidel, MSDHA’s acting executive director, said “missing middle” describes not only the size of a housing project — say, 20 units or less — but the income of the people the project targets — usually between 60 to 120 percent area median income.
The House of Representatives should soon see a bill the state Senate passed making sweeping changes to the Missing Middle Housing Program, Heidel said. Those changes would allow both for-profit and nonprofit developers, ensure residents earning up to 120 percent area median income can apply and create some flexibility in financing options.
Rural communities would still get 30 percent of the program’s distributions, which the latest bill keeps from the original, Heidel said.
Tax relief, like housing, is another holdover from the last House session, Tate said. Lawmakers from both parties introduced bills that would expand the Earned Income Tax Credit for low- to moderate-income workers and families. The Speaker also backs a plan to roll back a tax on retirement income, as he stated in a press release from Whitmer’s office.
Talks among state policymakers about tax cuts have gone on for two years, so there’s a real opportunity to make it happen, Tate said.
“Probably we’re going to have our disagreements there but at the end of the day all of us want to ensure that we’re putting more money into peoples’ pockets in Michigan,” he said.
Democratic lawmakers also introduced bills to repeal the state’s Right to Work law and its 1931 abortion ban. Tate said he isn’t concerned that working for those repeals could alienate Republican allies in Lansing.
He leads a chamber where Democrats have the majority but the state Senate’s evenly split, with Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist — who also spoke to the conference — serving as the tiebreaker.
For one, Tate sees repealing Right to Work as valuing state workers and restoring worker freedoms, he said.
He also views repealing the abortion ban as striking a law that became outdated when Michigan voters added the right to an abortion to the state Constitution in November 2022.
“Secondly as well is for me, I think, reproductive freedoms and reproductive rights,” he said. “We want to ensure that the Legislature isn’t involved in how people are making decisions with their bodies,” he said.
Tate said he anticipates policy disputes but that’s part of working in a consensus-building institution. He’s still committed to working in a bipartisan fashion when possible.
“Also, we want to make sure we’re getting things done, that we’re getting our priorities done for Michigan residents,” he said.
