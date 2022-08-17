CHEBOYGAN — Spend some time outside while its dark this week, you may catch a glimpse of shades of red, yellow, green, blue, and violet.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center said geomagnetic storm watches are in effect for this weekend.
A strong geomagnetic storm could drive the Northern Lights further away from their normal positions.
The dancing lights are caused by electrons colliding with the upper reaches of Earth’s atmosphere.
“In these collisions, the electrons transfer their energy to the atmosphere thus exciting the atoms and molecules to higher energy states,” the NOAA’s website said. “When they relax back down to lower energy states, they release their energy in the form of light.”
When severe space weather activity increases the aurora has potential to extends toward the equator.
This week’s storms are likely to escalate to G3 (Strong) conditions on Thursday because of the arrival of multiple coronal mass ejections (CMEs) near Earth that have departed the sun since Aug. 14.
The best way to spot the lights is to get to an area with as little light pollution as possible.
The Headlands International Dark Sky Park in Emmet County is one of those places. It’s a 600-acre parcel of old-growth forest sits on more than 2 miles of undeveloped Lake Michigan shoreline Make sure to look north for the best view.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.