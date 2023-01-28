TRAVERSE CITY — Generations Ahead, a local organization that provides support to teen parents, received more than $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds from Grand Traverse County to support its growth.
With $108,700 in funding secured, Generations Ahead’s leadership is now looking for ways to make its growth steady and sustainable to last beyond those one-time funds.
In 2021, the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners received $18.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds from the federal government. At their last meeting of 2022, the county commissioners finalized their plans for the funds.
The county commission decided to allocate $10 million of those funds to 27 different proposals from the community, including a proposal from Generations Ahead.
With this funding, Generations Ahead Executive Director Marjie Rich said she plans to hire a part-time fund coordinator and expand outreach to teen parents in the area who are traditionally difficult to reach.
Generations Ahead provides support to teen parents that helps them stay in school, equips them with concrete job skills and introduces them to career opportunities, Rich said. Young parents age out of the program at 22.
“These are some of our most vulnerable members of our community,” Rich said. “Without the supports that we provide, and the assistance and the teaching and all of the counseling, all of the different opportunities that we make available for our clients, they’re going to continue to live in incredibly vulnerable places.”
Michigan has continually seen a decline in teen pregnancy numbers in the past decade. Live births to females aged 15-19 years was at an all-time low of 12.2 births per 1,000 in 2021, according to data from Michigan.gov.
But, in 2021, the most recent numbers available, there were 47 live births to females aged 15-19 between Antrim, Leelanau, Grand Traverse, Benzie and Kalkaska counties, according to data from Michigan.gov.
Although teen pregnancy is on the decline, Generations Ahead’s services have expanded, and Rich is hoping that it can continue to grow and serve every teen parent in the region who needs them.
Being a teen parent can be an isolating experience. That isolation also can be a barrier to services.
“I think that there are a lot of potential clients or young parents that fall through the cracks,” said Sarah Payette, the program director for Generations Ahead.
Payette develops the services that Generations Ahead offers its clients and conducts outreach in the area.
Some teen parents in the area are difficult for Generations Ahead to connect with, because they have less access to transportation, they’re late in seeking prenatal care, they may not be in school, or they may be working long days and unable to connect during Generations Ahead’s business hours.
Oftentimes, those kids are the ones with the highest needs and the least amount of support from their family, community or partners, Rich said.
With the ARPA funding, Generations Ahead will expand its outreach efforts and may be able to hire another social worker to help, she said.
Expanded outreach at Generations Ahead may include using channels like the juvenile justice system or homelessness services to get in touch with the teen parents in the region.
Part of improving outreach also will involve studying that population, figuring out what they need and how Generations Ahead can best accommodate them, Rich said.
Rich and Payette are both aware they have to be cautious not to build services or programs that won’t last on one-time funds.
“It’s exciting to receive these funds,” Payette said. “But we have to cautiously move ahead, because we want to make really wise decisions about how we can serve our clients and our young families and not find ourselves in a position in a few years in which it’s not sustainable.”
Right now, Rich does all the fund development for Generations Ahead, but if the organization can hire someone who is more experienced in fund development and can devote all of their time and energy to it, hopefully they can have more stable growth, Rich said.
The $108,700 only makes up a small portion of their budget — they get most of their support from gifts from the community — but Rich said she hopes that the money can help them in the long run. According to the organization’s most recent 990, the group had $184,194 in net assets.
“I think that was really progressive of the county commission when they chose to support this, recognizing it’s not just for services today, but it’s a long-term commitment to growing Generations Ahead so that we can support, and in fact expand, services tomorrow,” Rich said.
