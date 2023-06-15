GAYLORD — Residents are getting a tax cut this year, in part due to a budding industry.
According to the annual budget for fiscal year 2023/24, Gaylord took in about $311,000 from the Marihuana Excise Tax — more than $100,000 than what was predicted in 2022.
The Gaylord City Council passed the budget as it was proposed at its June 12 meeting.
Gaylord has seven marijuana dispensaries in its city limits with more expected to open this year.
“We wanted to be conservative with those estimates,” City Manager Kim Awrey said.
“That extra revenue goes towards our general fund balance for the next year. So it’s definitely a great thing.”
Awrey said there’s also been a overall growth in taxable value within the city and shared revenue from the state, which also contributed to the tax cut.
Matt Smith is general manager at Skymint Marijuana & Cannabis Dispensary on Main Street.
He said, while he does have concerns about an overcrowded market, he enjoys seeing the cannabis industry find success in Gaylord.
“It’s taken some time,” he said. “But, over the year, we’ve worked very hard at getting out in the community, shaking hands and letting people know that we’re here and educating people letting them know what we do.”
Other northern Michigan communities are growing revenue by welcoming the cannabis industry.
Last year, Kalkaska Village, which has seven licenses, received $395,174, with Kalkaska County getting the same amount. Benzonia Township, with its three licenses, and Benzie County each received $169,360.
According to 2020 census data, Gaylord’s median property value was $95,900, and the homeownership rate was 39.7%. A homeowner with a home valued at $100,000 will see about a $100 tax cut this year.
The Citizens Research Council of Michigan listed Gaylord among 11 cities with high tax Rates and ad valorem special assessments in a 2022 study.
Also on the budget:
The millage rate for law enforcement was decreased by 1 mill. That’s the rate at which property taxes are levied. Gaylord had previously collected five mills for police and fire services.
Despite that, law enforcement still remains the largest item on the budget with a $2.4 million allocation.
“Every day our town can grow to 40,000 to 45,000 people with our shopping and health care and schools and things like that,” Awrey said. “Because of that growth, we have a larger police department than you would normally see in a town with only 4,200 people.”
Awrey said the city will be setting aside funding to build a park near the area where the city’s elk herd is located. The city set $150,000 toward the project and is planning to apply for state funding from the Department of Natural Resources.
“Currently, we don’t have an ADA-compliant space to view the elk, and it’s the No. 1 tourist attraction in the city,” Awrey said. “It’s a big part of our community.”
