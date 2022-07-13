GAYLORD — Almost two months after a tornado tore through the city of Gaylord, residents will go without major assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office said in a press release that her request for the federal government to declare a major disaster for Otsego County was denied July 2.
Instead, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will make low-interest loans available to residents and businesses. They’ll have to apply for the loans which are “tailored to the borrower’s financial capability.”
“The SBA is strongly committed to providing the people of Michigan with the most effective and customer-focused response possible to assist businesses of all sizes, homeowners and renters with federal disaster loans,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. “Getting businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at SBA.”
The SBA disaster assistance program provides low-interest loans for homeowners, renters, businesses and private nonprofit organizations to repair or replace real estate, personal property, machinery and equipment, inventory, and business assets that were damaged or destroyed.
The declaration also covers adjacent counties, including Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Kalkaska, Montmorency, and Oscoda.
Whitmer sent her request to SBA July 8.
“This declaration is an important step in getting the necessary support and resources to the Gaylord community,” said Whitmer. “It is clear this tornado had devastating impacts in Otsego County. These loans will allow people and businesses to begin rebuilding and will ensure the community continues to move forward.”
On May 20, an EF-3 tornado touched down in Otsego County which damaged homes, businesses and infrastructure. Nottingham Forest, a mobile home park off of West Main Street was devastated by the harsh winds and flying debris. Only 23 of the 74 homes in the community are habitable in the aftermath.
Based on information provided by the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division, state officials requested representatives of the SBA conduct a preliminary damage survey of the affected areas to document physical property damage to homes and businesses. That survey took place May 25.
To assist residents with the program, the SBA will set up a temporary Disaster Loan Outreach Center in the area, and online and mail applications will also be available.
