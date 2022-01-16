TRAVERSE CITY — Now that Grand Traverse Commons Natural Area is open to all nonmotorized uses, Garfield Township officials want to figure out just what to do with it.
The park, a 185-acre chunk of former state land west of the Grand Traverse Commons, is criss-crossed with trails — both official and otherwise — and streams that spring from steep hillsides that offer a commanding view of the Boardman River valley. The land also contains some of the legacy of longtime neighbor, the former Traverse City State Hospital.
Garfield Township trustees recently agreed to hire Environmental Consulting and Technology Inc for $54,760 to complete a plan for the parkland, township Planner John Sych said.
“There’s never been a full, proper plan in terms of trails or other types of activities on that property, so that’s something we’re going to be doing this year and we’ll have the trail design and expertise of ECT to assist us in that,” he said.
The bid was one of four and the second-lowest, with OHM Advisors offering to do the task for $53,000, documents show.
Township Supervisor Chuck Korn said trustees opted to go with ECT because of the township’s positive past experiences with the firm, and because it’s a large firm with both the required expertise and a local presence.
Plenty of different types of users come to the natural area, from dog-walkers to mountain-bikers to birders, Sych said.
Aaron Hoiles is one of them. The Old Mission Peninsula resident took a break from walking his dog, Tyko, on Wednesday to say his son goes to Greenspire Academy, and he’s glad students there can regularly get outside to a place like the natural area as an outdoor learning space.
Hoiles said his family is an avid hiking bunch who visit the natural area a few times a month among other trips to nearby trails. He tried mountain-biking there once but the trails weren’t to his liking — they’re poorly marked, especially compared to the nearby VASA trail system.
Until recently, mountain-bikers in the Grand Traverse Commons Natural Area were technically breaking park rules. The property came with a deed restriction limiting it to hiking and skiing when the state handed it over in the 1990s, Sych said. That took a legislative fix state lawmakers, led by state Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, passed and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed in September 2021.
For bicycling advocacy organization El Grupo Norte, that deed restriction change fixes what seemed like a nearly 30-year-old oversight, said the organization’s Advocacy and Communications Director Gary Howe.
“I think it’s just catching up to the times and what we as a community are seeing people want to use out there,” he said.
But don’t expect lots of development to build a park more akin to Silver Lake Recreation Area, Sych said. For one, there’s not much access to the natural area, save a few trailheads — including some on neighboring property.
For another, big swaths of the land are still under conservation easements, including one that kept the township from pursuing an idea for a bigger trailhead off North Long Lake Road near a smaller, existing one.
Bikers building and rebuilding unofficial trails as quickly as the old ones could be blocked gave township officials headaches, and in mid-2020 they floated the possibility of charging people who crashed, got hurt and needed rescue, as previously reported — Korn said just getting the word out about the possibility caused some of the most active trail-diggers and jump-builders to rein in their activity.
Hoiles said he’d like to see dedicated trails for mountain-bikers to avoid conflicts between them and other users.
“I think there’s a lot of spectacular terrain out here for mountain-bikers,” he said.
Howe agreed, and as and avid user of the land, he’s looking forward to seeing the planning process play out.
Those “rogue trails” or “goat paths,” as they were sometimes called, also posed erosion issues, Korn said. And those same deed restrictions hampered efforts to fix them.
“We wanted to go out there and rework them to put in devices to prevent erosion, but based upon the language of the deed we couldn’t do that, because that would be promoting biking,” he said.
Now that its lifted, the township has the opportunity to design bike trails that are suitable to all sorts of skill levels, Korn said.
ECT took a look at the property before, including an environmental site assessment completed in July, documents show. That report noted a roughly three-acre area that appeared to be a former landfill of incinerator ash, demolition rubble, scrap and other material.
Soil borings in 1992 showed elevated levels of arsenic, selenium, lead and zinc, and samples from nearby creeks showed levels of these metals and more above background levels taken from surface water uphill of the site. One water sample found arsenic levels four times higher than background, according to the report.
Sych said there doesn’t seem to be any indication that the site is “problematic,” so long as it isn’t disturbed. So it’s been identified as a site to avoid for future development.
There are other issues with the site, including stormwater runoff and graffiti, Sych said. The latter isn’t just an issue at the “hippie tree,” a spot along the trail where people have spray-painted or penned on numerous fallen and living trees with everything from multicolored swirls to crude words and white power slogans.
Those issues are something ECT will consider in the plan, Sych said.
He anticipated a meeting in late spring, preferably when conditions allow the public to visit the land, to start the public input process. That process is likely to include options for people to give input without indoor gatherings, in light of the pandemic.
