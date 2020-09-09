TRAVERSE CITY — A one-story ranch home on Ramblewood Drive in Garfield Township is a total loss after an early morning fire collapsed the main floor and melted siding, officials said.
No one was home at the time of the fire, which Grand Traverse Metro Fire Chief Pat Parker said started in the basement and had likely been burning for hours.
"No cause yet, it could be the first time this season the heat was turned on and we're looking at that," Parker said.
Firefighters from Grand Traverse Metro, Traverse City, Blair, Long Lake and Elmwood townships responded, no firefighters were injured while putting out the fire and no pets were on the premises, officials said.
Parker said having the main living area collapse into the basement complicated investigative efforts, though there were no indications of a suspicious cause.
The property is in a residential subdivision of family homes and was being prepared for sale at the time of the fire, Parker said, and is fully insured.
The fire was reported at 2:15 a.m. by a neighbor and fire investigators were expected to remain on scene throughout the day Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.