TRAVERSE CITY — Garfield Township trustees will consider whether to give preliminary approval to plans for a new bus system headquarters, apartments with below-market rents and more.
Their vote Tuesday could mean the Bay Area Transportation Authority’s and Traverse City Housing Authority’s plans are ready for the next stage: further review by a dozen outside agencies, township Planner John Sych said.
It’s what township planners unanimously recommended at their May 12 meeting, and Garfield Supervisor Chuck Korn said he isn’t anticipating any controversy at this stage.
“I’m sure there’s always the 101 details, but this is a preliminary review of the concept, so I think it’s a first step for the board,” he said.
The public busing agency for Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties and the city’s public housing authority want to team up on a multi-million-dollar project to build hundreds of apartments and a string of single-family homes near a new home for BATA east of LaFranier Road and north of Hammond road, as previously reported.
“I think at this point of the project, we’re really excited that we’ve gained the approval from the planning commission and we’ve kept the integrity of the project together in its original conception, which was to deliver workforce housing adjacent to public transit facilities,” said Kelly Dunham, BATA executive director.
Dunham said BATA’s board on Thursday is set to pick a firm to manage construction. That firm will make a final budget for the project. She’s anticipating rising construction and material costs will push the price past the $17 million originally secured — the state chipped in atop a $13.38-million Federal Transit Administration grant awarded in August 2020.
Federal COVID-19 relief funding could help close that gap, Dunham said. So too could the sale of BATA’s current facility at South Airport and Cass roads.
Should township trustees grant preliminary approval, it’ll help move plans forward shortly after the clock started on a three-year window to spend the grant money, Dunham said.
Tony Lentych, TCHC’s executive director, said the commission’s waiting on final approval before seeking a loan to buy the land, and some Low Income Housing Tax Credits to develop it. The commission will apply in October for the latter.
Plans so far are for 210 apartments overall, to be built over two phases, Lentych said. They’d be workforce housing, which typically rents to people earning 60 to 80 percent of the area median income — up to $68,000 for a family of four, according to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority — although different funding sources could allow for higher rents.
“We are trying to deliver below-market rents, that’s our goal,” he said. “We do not want to be playing in the market-rate arena.”
Single-family homes could be in a future phase — drawings show 15 spots, although that could change — and the commission is working to find a nonprofit or other partner to help build those, Lentych said. The idea for now is to build homes that would sell for less than $225,000.
Township planners want to be sure the first round of construction includes some housing, Sych said. Plans to split up those different phases are in the works but so far the first phase would have 120 to 140 units.
It’s the public benefit the township’s seeking in exchange for the kind of flexibility a planned unit development process allows, Sych said.
“Workforce housing has been one of those things that the township has always supported and definitely sees that it’s a key piece of this plan as well,” he said.
Two other proposed buildings could house a day care and a café or convenience store, Dunham said.
The site plan includes setbacks from a creek that runs through the property, and the state Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy will review a wetlands delineation to help avoid impacts to those as well, Sych said.
Dunham said an environmental engineer’s assessment found some farm chemical remnants on the property, but it’s mostly along LaFranier Road and would largely be covered over by a proposed commuter lot.
If approved, the plans would go through a series of engineering-type reviews like siting underground utilities, checking proposed stormwater controls and fire safety, to name a few, Sych said. They would then go to township trustees for final approval, and that future step would include a public hearing.
