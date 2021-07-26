TRAVERSE CITY — Garfield Township's treasurer plans to resign mid-August, and trustees could appoint her deputy treasurer to fill the spot.
Jeane Blood Law wrote in a letter to the board that her last day as treasurer will be Aug. 19. That should give them plenty of time to appoint a replacement and ensure the township's properly staffed, she added.
She wrote in her resignation letter that she thanked township residents for supporting her since 2008, and she believes her deputy clerk, Chloe Macomber, is well-trained and prepared to take on Blood Law's responsibilities.
"Therefore, it is time for me to enjoy and challenge myself with other things in life," Blood Law wrote.
Attempts to reach Blood Law Monday weren't successful.
Trustees will decide Tuesday whether to accept Blood Law's resignation, and whether to appoint Macomber to take her spot for the remainder of her term, Township Supervisor Chuck Korn said. That would place Macomber both in charge of the township's financial and tax-collecting office, and on the board of trustees until November 2022.
Korn said trustees will consider this instead of seeking applicants to fill the spot because under state law, Macomber's job ends when Blood Law leaves.
"So if we don't have a replacement before Jeane leaves, then we have a gap," he said.
With summer tax payments are already coming in, appointing Macomber for a year and a half, then letting voters decide on the spot, seemed reasonable to Korn, he said.
A message for Macomber wasn't returned Monday.
The new treasurer will need to name a deputy, and whoever accepts the deputy role must do so knowing their job could end if township voters don't reelect the treasurer (or the treasurer opts not to run), Korn said.
