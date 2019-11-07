TRAVERSE CITY — A Garfield Township teenager is missing and Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s deputies want help finding her.
Fifteen-year-old Lillian Dawn-Renee Schaffer hasn’t been home since Oct. 26, sheriff’s Capt. Randy Fewless said. Nor has she been attending school, he said. She was living with her grandmother.
Schaffer is believed to be missing voluntarily and there’s no reason to believe she’s in danger, Fewless said. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the sheriff’s department at 922-4550.
