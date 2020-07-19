From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — A Garfi- eld Township teenage girl is missing and may be with someone considered armed and dangerous.
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department and Michigan State Police are looking for 15-year-old Anna Mae Taylor, according to a release. She was last seen with Brandon Reyes, also a Gar- field Township resident, early Sunday near Hammond and Keystone roads.
Information and evidence suggest Reyes may have assaulted Taylor and neither family nor law enforcement have been able to contact either one, according to the release. Reyes could be armed and dangerous.
The two could be in a silver 2006 Chrysler 300 with Michigan plate BREYES, according to the release.
Taylor is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the release. Reyes is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information should call the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department at 231-922-4550.
