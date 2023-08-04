TRAVERSE CITY — An outbuilding that burst into flames is considered a "total loss," Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department Chief Pat Parker said Friday.
The fire on Hartman Road in Garfield Township was first reported at 7:39 p.m. Thursday, according to reports from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office.
Parker said the call came almost immediately after the big storms had subsided. The outbuilding had sparked and, by the time first responders arrived, the building was engulfed in flames, the chief said.
It took awhile for firefighters to completely extinguish the flames because of a gas pole catching on fire, too, according to Parker. They had to wait for the gas company to turn off the line before they could resume fighting the fire.
On Friday morning, he said, his fire marshal reported there was "nothing to even look at, the fire consumed everything."
No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is unknown; Parker confirmed it is under investigation.
The GT Metro Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Blair Township Fire Department, the Salvation Army and the sheriff's office.
