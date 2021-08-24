TRAVERSE CITY — Labs to test the potency and safety of marijuana could soon be allowed in Garfield Township.
Trustees will decide Tuesday whether to set a Sept. 14 public hearing for a set of amendments that would allow safety compliance facilities that could test medical and nonmedical marijuana, township Planner John Sych said. If adopted, the labs would be the only marijuana-related businesses allowed in Garfield Township.
Sych said the owners of a laboratory asked the township government to consider the change so it could get into the business.
SOS Analytical tests water, especially for municipal governments, to check for levels of heavy metals, nitrates, phosphorous and other chemicals, company President and owner Jack Nowland said. The lab also tests water from Traverse City-area beaches to look for bacterial contamination.
He along with his business partner and lab manager spoke with township Supervisor Chuck Korn about making the change. Nowland said he sees a need for safety compliance labs, especially to meet the state’s stringent requirements for medical marijuana.
“It’s upper-level chemistry type of methods, it’s not easy,” he said. “And we’re a certified drinking water lab in Michigan, and we’re used to audits and compliance, and I feel that our lab would be a quality lab putting out a quality product.”
The state Marijuana Regulatory Agency requires safety compliance labs to do more than a dozen checks on marijuana samples sent to them, including measuring levels of tetrahydrocannabinol — the psychoactive compound in cannabis. State regulations also require checking for heavy metal levels as well as pesticide and fungicide residues, among others.
Trustees could consider a handful of changes, including amending an existing ordinance opting the township out of all nonmedical marijuana-related businesses, Sych said. Another would be adopting a police power ordinance establishing licensing requirements for the safety compliance labs, and a third would be adopting a zoning ordinance establishing where they could locate.
Township planning commissioners recently recommended allowing them in office commercial districts, Sych said. SOS Analytical’s lab is in a general commercial district but it’s allowed as a legal nonconforming use, he said. That would apply to a marijuana safety compliance facility as well, or the property could be rezoned.
Nowland said SOS Analytical getting into the marijuana testing business isn’t a done deal, but the township amending its ordinances is a crucial step as the company weighs the move. Next would be applying to the state for a license.
“I’m just going down the road to see where it leads us,” he said.
The possible zoning changes coincide with a months-long effort to streamline and clarify parts of the township’s zoning ordinance, Sych said. That includes its definition section laying out defined uses, and how those uses are listed for each zoning type.
“It took quite a bit of time to go through all of it because it was pretty detailed, but that’s also on the agenda” for Tuesday, he said.
