TRAVERSE CITY — Final approval could be in sight for a project combining affordable housing and public transit in Garfield Township.
But the bus hasn’t reached the station yet: It’s up to township trustees to make the final call on what Traverse City Housing Commission and Bay Area Transportation Authority hope could be a synergistic project.
Garfield Township planning commissioners voted 5-0 at a recent meeting to recommend approval for the project, said township Planner John Sych. Commissioner Joseph Robertson was absent and Commissioner Robert Fudge recused himself — he’s a BATA board member and kept out of the board’s discussions throughout the process, Sych said.
The vote gets the project closer to the final approval that both BATA and TCHC leaders are looking for.
“I’d say we are very pleased to have received a recommendation for approval taken to the township board,” said BATA Executive Director Kelly Dunham. “That’s the next step in the process that we’ve been trying to get to for many, many months now, and it feels good to be at a place where everyone feels comfortable with moving this project forward.”
Plans call for a new BATA headquarters to replace its current one at Cass and South Airport roads, complete with storage and maintenance garage, offices and a transfer station, documents show. The housing commission wants to build 225 residential units spread across three apartment buildings and 15 single-family home lots. There’s also plans for a cafe and day care center.
Planners focused on how the two main parts of the project would come together, adding conditions that BATA can’t start construction until TCHC secures funding for its part of the project, Sych said. And construction on that housing would have to be underway before BATA could get a certificate of occupancy for its headquarters.
Planning Commission Chairman John Racine said those conditions reflect the township’s future plans for the site on LaFranier Road as multi-family housing. Had a housing developer approached the township about building a high-density project there, that likely would’ve been a fairly simple ask. But if BATA approached the township about building a new headquarters there without the housing component, planners might have turned the agency down.
Plus, the township can OK affordable housing plans when asked, but can’t mandate them, Racine said. So TCHC’s proposal to establish some when many other developers are building market-rate apartments made the concept even more attractive.
“So we really like what was proposed, we just want to try to take every effort we can to make sure what they’re proposing is what is going to happen,” he said.
Another condition would ensure the transfer station portion of the property gets built, Sych said. He agreed it’s where the two elements of housing and transit come together.
Plus, the transfer station could benefit residents of other housing developments nearby, both built and in the works, Racine said.
On top of that, BATA and TCHC inked an agreement for the project that gives the housing commission a December 31, 2022, deadline to secure funding for housing, Dunham said. That could come in the form of a Low Income Housing Tax Credit from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, or other credits or grants.
Should the housing commission fail to come up with any funding by then, BATA must find a new partner for the housing portion, Dunham said.
The housing commission could get the project rolling even if it only secures enough funding to build part of what is planned, Dunham said.
Dunham said discussions about both housing and transit elements of the project coming to fruition went on for some time. She believes strongly in the project and its benefits for the community, and is confident the housing commission can secure the funding it needs.
“So while there is still some risk that the conditions posed, BATA still feels confident that the housing commission and BATA will be able to succeed together,” she said.
Low Income Housing Tax Credits can be tough to get — the most valuable kind are competitively awarded, according to MSHDA. There are always far more applicants than recipients, and developers in Traverse City have sometimes struggled to secure them, as previously reported.
Tony Lentych, Traverse City Housing Commission executive director, said MSDHA passed over the project in its late 2021 round of awarding tax credits. He plans on reapplying in another upcoming round.
That’s due April 1, and the project’s planned unit development application might have the final approval it needs by then, Lentych agreed.
Township trustees should introduce the item at their Feb. 22 meeting, where they could set it for a public hearing on March 22, Sych said. Township zoning ordinances require the board of trustees to hold that second public hearing.
Lentych said he’s looking at other funding options for the project, including non-competitive Low Income Housing Tax Credits that are smaller in value, as well as possible funding from Michigan Economic Development Corporation — grants from local organizations could be a possibility, but he plans on exhausting all options from state and federal agencies first.
He’s also looking forward to the next steps for the planned unit development.
“We’re just a little cautious because we’re not ... across the finish line yet, so we’re trying to figure out how we’re going to approach the March 22 meeting and whatever presentation we’re going to make,” he said. “But we’re going to be ready.”
