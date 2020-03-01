TRAVERSE CITY — Funding for a missing stretch of the Boardman Lake Trail could all be in place — if contractors’ bids to build it aren’t too high.
Garfield Township trustees recently voted 6-0 to chip in an extra $200,000 for the trail’s missing leg along the lake’s southwest shore, township Supervisor Chuck Korn said. That includes $177,000 toward construction and $23,000 to buy needed easements.
Add in $800,000 the township also pledged for a trail maintenance endowment fund and around $20,000 for engineering, and that’s more than $1 million Garfield Township committed to the project, Korn said. He said putting up more money is the right move in light of Traverse City increasing its funding commitment.
The city, Garfield Township, Grand Traverse County and Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails are working together on the project, as previously reported.
County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority members recently approved the city’s request to shift $900,000 toward the trail, for a total of more than $4 million in brownfield funds slated for the trail project, as previously reported. That additional amount once was set aside for a new road city leaders all but abandoned.
Those brownfield funds are toward a project now estimated to cost $7.5 million, $2 million more than previous estimates, as previously reported. Various other grants, Garfield’s funding and money raised by TART Trails should cover the rest.
Korn said the overall project cost is “disconcerting.”
“But I don’t think it’s going to be any cheaper the next year or the year after, and it’d be really nice to finish the project,” he said.
Partners working on the trail extension hit a few roadblocks and slow spots along the way. Korn said dealing with stubborn state agencies was frustrating.
Then, contractors in mid-2019 sent in bids that cost way more than expected, as previously reported.
Those bids prompted a closer look at cost estimates, as previously reported. Updated estimates created a $1.1-million funding gap.
Garfield Township’s extra funding should do the job, TART Trails Executive Director Julie Clark said. They’ll be particularly helpful in building a spur from the University Center to the corner of Cass and South Airport roads.
“That was another reason to celebrate, it helps us move forward,” she said.
Clark said Bay Area Transportation Authority’s desire to move its headquarters from that intersection won’t affect plans for the spur. It’ll still be part of a larger network and serve businesses and residences nearby, she said.
Korn said he hopes the funding shortfall has been closed as well, but it depends on how the bids come in. Michigan Department of Transportation, one of many agencies providing grant funding for the project, will seek bids for the first stretch from Fourteenth Street to Northwestern Michigan College’s University Center.
Trail plans include options to cut costs if the bids come in higher than hoped for, Clark said. TART Trails also could raise additional funds if needed.
Both Clark and Korn said they’re excited to have reached a point where construction could start soon — as early as June if all goes to plan, Clark said.
“It has been a labor of love and I can’t imagine a better way to kick off 2020 than getting this project completed,” she said.
