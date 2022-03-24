TRAVERSE CITY — Garfield Township gave the go-ahead for plans to build housing and Bay Area Transportation Authority’s new headquarters.
It’s the latest approval for a project that aims to address both the area’s need for attainable housing and to give BATA a new home after outgrowing its current one at South Airport and Cass roads. Now, project partners are looking for more good news, including more funds to cover rising construction estimates and subsidies to build the housing.
Township trustees unanimously approved the planned unit development that includes a 84,000-square-foot garage, maintenance facility and offices, transfer station, 225 units of housing and two outbuildings, documents show. One would house a cafe or similar business, and another, a child care center.
While trustees had some concerns about the two major pieces of the project — housing and transit — coming to fruition, conditions placed on the approval helped address those, said township Supervisor Chuck Korn.
“I think it’s a good project, it’s good for that location,” he said. “It fits between the wetlands and all the issues of that property. I think it’s a good use of that property and I think the workforce housing part of it is clearly on everybody’s mind, that’s a big need for our community.”
Those conditions require Traverse City Housing Commission to secure funding for its share of the project before BATA can break ground, as previously reported. The housing commission has until Dec. 31 to do so, after which another housing developer must be found.
Korn said that while planned unit developments allow for some flexibility, the stipulations aim to ensure the township isn’t short-circuiting its zoning. The land at the corner of LaFranier and Hammond roads where the project is set to go is zoned for housing, not an industrial use like what BATA plans.
“The biggest concern ... a number of board members had was that somehow they would put up the garage and the housing would never get built, which would be a default of, a circumvention of zoning,” he said.
Trustees’ approval comes as a relief for housing commission Executive Director Tony Lentych, he said. That allows the organization to concentrate on securing funding for the apartments it hopes to build there.
The housing commission already manages Riverview Terrace, a subsidized housing tower for older and disabled tenants, and Orchardview Townhomes, more subsidized homes for families, plus dozens of housing vouchers in the region, as previously reported.
Plans are to build 210 apartments in five buildings, starting with one building with room for future phases, documents show. The mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments would be aimed at people earning 50 to 80 percent of Area Median Income, as previously reported.
Lentych said the housing commission’s first ask for Low Income Housing Tax Credits from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority came up short. He’ll apply again while looking for funds from other sources, including the Michigan Economic Development Commission, for the subsidy the commission needs.
“Building housing isn’t the problem, but building affordable housing requires us to participate in programs, and we’re subject to funding rounds, dates and those requirements,” he said.
That makes it harder to meet the township’s deadline, but Lentych is hopeful to secure something by the end of the year so BATA can break ground, he said.
Constructing BATA’s new headquarters could be more expensive than originally thought, BATA Executive Director Kelly Dunham said. Climbing materials and labor costs pushed estimates for the headquarters and transfer station up to $28 million from the original $18 million.
That has BATA seeking more federal funds to build the project after getting $13.38 million from the Federal Transit Administration, Dunham said.
Recent, massive federal allocations for both housing and transit have Dunham hopeful the project can secure more money, she said.
Nevertheless, Dunham was “thrilled” to have the township’s support, she said.
“This was a critical step forward and we’re just really grateful for the support from Garfield Township and their planning commission, and we’re looking forward to the next steps that lie in the process,” she said.
Traverse City Housing Commission is also partnering with Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region to build 15 homes on the property, as previously reported — a message for Wendy Irving, the nonprofit’s CEO, wasn’t returned Wednesday.
